Mangla Gauri Vrat History And Everything You Need To Know, Read

Mangla Gauri Vrat is considered to be one of the most fruitful and rewarding fasts by Hindus. This fast is performed in the holy month of Shravan Maas. It is observed mainly by Hindu women from all states, majorly Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The fast is observed by married and unmarried women for the long, healthy, and happy being of their husbands or husbands-to-be, respectively. These fasts are observed on Tuesdays, in the months of July and August. The puja that is held after is to worship Goddess Parvati and Goddess Gauri, with the expectation and hope that the Goddess will bless their household with prosperity, good health, and marital bliss. Read ahead-

Mangla Gauri Vrat- Everything you need to know

The story behind Mangla Gauri Vrat (History)

The story behind Mangla Gauri Vrat is that, a very long time ago, there lived a merchant named Dharampal. He was very wealthy and had a beautiful wife. But, they were very unhappy as they didn't have any children. After doing a lot of pujas and by the grace of God, the two became parents a son, but he was short-lived as he was cursed to die of snakebite by the time he turned 16. The son was married before he turned 16 and was fortunately saved by his wife whose mother observed the Mangla Gauri Vrat. The girl's mother, because of her vrat, was blessed by a daughter who would never face widowhood. Hence, Dharampal's son was saved and got a life of 100 years. Thus, all women observe Mangla Gauri Vrat for a long and healthy life of their husbands.

Reasons why women perform the Mangla Gauri Vrat

It ensures a prosperous and healthy household.

Blesses women with a content and happy married life.

Protects the husband from blood-related diseases.

Minimizes all the ill effects that exist on the planet.

Helps win over enemies.

Helps in the financial crisis and brings wealth.

Manglik dosha (bad/ evil stars) in girls is also reduced by this.

Grants peace of mind

Unmarried women are blessed with good husbands if they performed this.

Spiritual and material life both see great improvement when this fast is observed.

