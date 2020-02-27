Marathi Din Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Marathi Din or Marathi Language Day is celebrated every year on February 27. The day is followed widely in Maharashtra and Goa. It came into existence to honour the renowned and prominent Marathi writer, poet and author Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.

Shirwadkar was popularly known by his pen name Kusumagraj or Vi Va Shirwadkar. He has written numerous books and plays in the pre-independence era depicting and showcasing the depth of Indian national movement.

The masterpieces written by this noble author include Vishakha and Natsamrat and he has earned several awards such as Padmabhushanahitya Akademi Award, Jnanpith Award and more. He was the man behind boosting the Marathi theatre of the period and he is considered as the father-figure of Marathi literature.

So, his birthday, that is February 27, is celebrated as Marathi Din or Marathi Language Day across the two Marathi speaking states. Here are some of the images which one can use to share during this auspicious occasion to wish your friends.

Marathi Din images to share with your loved ones

