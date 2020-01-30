Every year, January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day (aka Shaheed Diwas), which marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi (Gandhi Ji) who is most popularly known and titled as the Father of the Nation. Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 and since that day, January 30 is named as Martyrs' Day. On this day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers.
The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post. The inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect. A two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. All the participants hold all-religion prayers and sing tributes.
Martyrs' Day messages and quotes to commemorate the bravery of all the Martyrs' Day messages and quotes which you can post to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of all the martyrs who gave up their lives for the country