Martyrs' Day Messages And Quotes To Commemorate The Bravery Of All The Martyrs

Every year, January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day (aka Shaheed Diwas), which marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Gandhi (Gandhi Ji) who is most popularly known and titled as the Father of the Nation. Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 and since that day, January 30 is named as Martyrs' Day. On this day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers.

The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post. The inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect. A two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. All the participants hold all-religion prayers and sing tributes.

Here are some Martyrs' Day messages and quotes which you post on your status to pay tributes to all the martyrs

Let us salute all those who bore all the torture and pain but never gave up because their Nation always came first. Happy Martyrs' Day 2020 to you.

Sending warm wishes on Martyrs' Day as a gentle reminder to remember all the departed souls who have given their lives for the freedom of our country.

They can torture and induce pain. They can cut my body and put me to death but they can never compel me enough to be disobedient. Salute to our martyrs.

May the soul of all the martyrs rest in peace. May we create a nation in which they are always proud wherever they are looking at us.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, I am sending my warm wishes in memory of all the martyrs who died for the independence of our country.

