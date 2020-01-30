Martyrs Day Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones And Get Inspired

Martyrs day or Shaheed Diwas is celebrated in India to pay respects to those who lost their lives fighting for the freedom, glory, welfare and progress of India. Fifteen countries in the world including India, celebrate Martyrs Day to pay homage to their freedom fighters. It is celebrated on 30th January to commemorate the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Republic Day 2020: Netizens Flood The Internet With Colourful Pictures And Wishes

Indian Whistlers Association Recreate 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' On Republic Day Eve

Mahatma Gandhi, one of the great freedom fighters of India was assassinated on January 30 in the year 1948. He was also known as the father of the nation. Along with Gandhi, many other freedom fighters fought equally and worked hard in India’s independence struggle. These leaders and freedom fighters served as an inspiration to many common people and the young people in the British era.

Assam's Tableau Wins First Prize In Republic Day Parade; Odisha And UP Tied For Second

On this Martyr’s day, let's take a look at some Martyrs day quotes:

“The people who have made history are martyrs.”

“The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the nation.”

“These martyrs of patriotism gave their lives for an idea.”

“The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins.”

“They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.”

“The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode.”

“The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters. These martyrs sacrificed their lives to ensure that the future generation gets the freedom from chains of slavery.”

“It is a historic day that crowns the sacrifice of martyrs.”

“Martyrdom does not end something, it is only a beginning.”

“It is the cause, not the death, that makes the martyr.”

"Martyrs don’t die, they continue to live in our hearts as inspiration."