May Day Quotes And Wishes To Send To Workers On International Labour Day

The 1st of May marks the occasion of International Labour Day, which is also known as May Day, around the world. The event, which is celebrated in India and everywhere outside, helps in boosting the dignity of the workers and labourers as well as gives them a sense of respect and gratefulness. As May Day 2021 is here, take a look at the messages you can send ahead to anyone who you want to wish a Happy May Day 2021.

May Day quotes and wishes to send to labourers and workers around you

May your day be filled with blessings like the sun that light the sky. A very Happy May Day 2021.

A skilled worker, regardless of the job description, remains a treasure. Happy May Day.

Let’s celebrate the labour that built up this great land; Happy May Day 2021.

Sending our appreciation and respect to the workers of every field. Happy May Day!

Let’s celebrate the labour, that built up this great land, from field to field to the desk, they built it hand in hand. Happy May Day.

Your hard work & your dedication have helped to build the nation, may you have a great time ahead. Happy May Day.

The productivity of work is not the responsibility of the worker but of the manager. A reputation as a hard worker is a good reputation for having – Happy May Day.

On this Labour Day May 1, 2021, I wish You, My Dear Friend, Happy Labour Day 2021, we are not if Labour is not in this world because they do everything for us and are very precious for us! Happy May Day To All.

Happy May Day to you all. I take this opportunity to thank you all who work for our nation.

Hands To Hands, We Join We Raise our Voices, For our Rights, To want we give in our work, We have the right to make our own choices. Happy May Day 2021.

Work is an extension of personality, It is an achievement. It is one of the ways in which a person defines himself, measures his worth, and his humanity. Happy May Day.

