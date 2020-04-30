May Day Wishes To Send To Your Special Friends, Family Members & Colleagues

May Day falls every year on the 1st of May. It is also known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day. The day is celebrated across countries with great joy. It marks the celebration of labourers and the working classes promoted by the International Labour Movement. Listed below are some of the special May Day wishes to send to your friends and family.

May Day wishes to send to your friends and family

Mayday is the day to salute the hard work and dedication of strong-willed souls around us... Wishing them a very Blessed May Day

You will eat the fruit of your labour; blessings and prosperity will be yours.

1st May

Happy May Day

Let's have a parade,

Let's celebrate!

Happy 1st May Day

With hard work comes great satisfaction. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

I wish all People living in World, Happy May Day

On this May Day Lets Unite

Happy May Day.

May all your work succeed and may

you find and do good and as a result, get

promoted, respected and prospered every day

of your laboured life.

It is a public holiday tomorrow

it’s our day

we are free tomorrow

this day only we had achieved our rights.

let's join together to keep it forever

A skilled worker,

regardless of the job description,

remains a treasure.

Happy May Day.

Sending you these

pretty may blooms

to say …

Have a happy May day!

The Fruits Of All Our Labors Have Left Us As We Started To Grow Without Is Not To Grow Within Happy Labor Day To All Laborers.

Heaven Is Blessed With Perfect Rest But The Blessing Of Earth Is Toil Best Wishes On Labor Day. Happy Labor Day To All Laborers.