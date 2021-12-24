Christmas is a joyous festival and is celebrated across the world with much fervour. Even though there are several restrictions and rules that have been put in place to curb the spread of COVID in the worldwide pandemic, the festival can still be celebrated by sending our near and dear ones some heartfelt messages and festive images on the occasion. Here are some GIFs, messages and wishes you can share with those close to you to wish them a Merry Christmas 2021.

Merry Christmas Images 2021

Merry Christmas Wallpapers 2021

Merry Christmas GIFs

Merry Christmas Wishes 2021

May the joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season full of happiness and merry-making. Merry Christmas 2021 to you and your family.

May this festive fill your home and heart with joy, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude. - Oprah Winfrey

It’s people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Hope this coming year brings you all the love and joy you deserve.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May peace, love, prosperity follow you always.

Sending strength, love and peace to you this holiday season. Merry Christmas!

May the magic of the Christmas season fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to your family, take care of yourselves and stay safe. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas Messages

May the divinity and purity of Christmas and the new year make your life holy and meaningful. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance to and all at home.

Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity and good health.

I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy, now and always. Merry Christmas

May God bless and keep you during the holiday season and all through the year. Merry Christmas

Far apart during this holiday, but totally together in our hearts and minds. Merry Christmas!

Image: Unsplash