Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Christmas is a joyous festival and is celebrated across the world with much fervour. Even though there are several restrictions and rules that have been put in place to curb the spread of COVID in the worldwide pandemic, the festival can still be celebrated by sending our near and dear ones some heartfelt messages and festive images on the occasion. Here are some GIFs, messages and wishes you can share with those close to you to wish them a Merry Christmas 2021.
MONICA MONICA, HAVE A HAPPY HANUKKAH— Jeffrey Klarik (@JeffreyKlarik) December 20, 2021
SAW SANTA CLAUS, HE SAID HELLO TO ROSS
AND PLEASE TELL JOEY
MY CHRISTMAS WILL BE SNOWAAAAYYYAAAAAY
AND RACHEL AND CHANDLER
HUNDHAHNHANLEEEERRRRR@FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/GToShhXGdL
Merry Christmas in Advance And HNY2022#relax #drawing #digitalart #art #illustration #sketch #ps #animation #gif #before #Deer #MerryChristmas #Advance pic.twitter.com/5W499oHbzX— MAECHITWELVE (@ChiraphongMae) December 22, 2021
“Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!”— PEANUTS (@Snoopy) December 20, 2021
Thanks for watching everyone! Stream #ACharlieBrownChristmas anytime on Apple TV+ https://t.co/wVVTwXZ8ul pic.twitter.com/pAIihFcC4Z
We are open all day today, 12-11pm , no tickets required.— The Three Colts 🐴🐴🐴 (@TheThreeColts) December 24, 2021
Food served until 5pm.
We wish you a very Merry Christmas 🎅🏽
Adam & staff pic.twitter.com/5K3cQ80HvS
#BOYCOTTMZETxAPTxGMA291#MaineMendoza#AldenRichards— 😜 😂Batang MeMa LANG 🤣🤣 (@emeEmeLaang00) December 23, 2021
MERRY Christmas maichard
Merry Christmas ADN
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!
☺️
Dear GOD THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.
Stay Safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XnFSXERzZ1