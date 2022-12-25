Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas Wishes, Quotes, Images And More To Wish Your Loved Ones

Ho, Ho, Ho! Christmas is here. Celebrated on December 25, Christmas is considered one of the most auspicious and biggest celebrations as it marks the birth of Jesus. As the entire world is immersed in this jubilation, have a look at Christmas wishes, quotes, greetings and more to send to your loved ones.

Merry Christmas 2022: Top wishes

Merry Christmas, I wish you and your family health, happiness, harmony and fulfillment.

Merry Christmas my family. May this season of hope and blessings shine in your life. Love you.

Sending lots of prayers and love on the way during this holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Sending warm wishes to you and your family this holiday season. May the blessings of Christmas bring you happiness and joy! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!

Wishing all my family and loved ones a very Merry Christmas! May your days be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Holidays.

Merry Christmas to my family! I have been missing you so much. This holiday season especially reminds me of you all. I hope you all are having a wonderful time.

Thank you for sharing the holiday season with me and making it more special for me. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas 2022: Top Quotes

"May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family."

"The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas."

"Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family."

"Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!"

"May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year!"

“Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!”

“May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter.”

Merry Christmas 2022: Whatsapp Status

May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts! May your home be filled with peace and bliss! May Jesus shower his abundant blessing on you! Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Promising New Year!!

May the Christmas Season fill your heart with love, your home with happiness and your life with peace..! **Happy Christmas Day**

May this Christmas be full of surprises, gifts, and greetings for you. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas 2022!

Merry Christmas, son. I hope you have a blissful Christmas. May the blessing of the Christmas season surround you throughout the year.

Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has offered you so far. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas Images

Image: Twitter/@gregcatarino1

Image: ANI

Image: ANI

Image: Twitter/@SoniaGandhi_FC

Image: Twitter/@TsarofMoscow