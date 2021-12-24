Merry Christmas Greeting Card 2021: How To Make DIY Cards At Home

With Christmas, the children get more enthusiastic and excited about the festival while pondering over ideas to make the festival more special. From waiting to get gifts from Santa Claus to making special cards for their family, the children dwell into the festive fervour. With things available in just a click, kids still want to tread the handmade route while making greeting cards at home.

From simple designs to fingerprint artwork, there are several techniques that are running down the markets and can help your kid choose the best idea and curate it well. From decorative paper to cardboard and glitter, keep everything handy while making Christmas cards at home.

Watercolour card

This is the simple way to make a card at home at the very last minute. Use a white gel pen, white wax crayon, or masking fluid to draw a design on your cards before painting over them with watercolours, and you'll get a cool effect. Each card will be totally unique!.

Fingerprint cards

This is a simple and easy method for kids to make a card at home. Their finger-paint fingerprints can easily be transformed into a string of holiday lights. If you don't have finger paint, you might be able to achieve something similar with stamp pads.

Pop-up snowman card

Do you want to build a pop-up snowman card? It's always fun when handmade cards have a 3D element. There are several tutorials available online where your kid and check out amazing hacks to try out and make it the simple way.

Paper Wreath cards

Punch out circles in a few festive patterns, and you've got yourself the beginnings of a festive holiday wreath! The wreaths are so simple to make, you can use them as gift toppers, ornaments, or decorations in addition to cards.

Stitched shape cards

If you want to be more creative with the card, another way to try is by stitching the card. It might sound absurd but it's super amazing. If you're nimble with a needle, you can craft these cards. They're also a great way to use up little scraps from your fabric collection.

IMAGE: Instagram/annamakeseverything