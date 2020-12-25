Merry Christmas Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Quick links:
Christmas is all about having a gala time with your friends and family, singing carols, dancing to party tracks, and savouring delicious desserts on this occasion. While COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the collective celebration with the crowd, you can prioritise your day with a few near and dear ones.
However, Christmas Day cannot be the same without following the rituals year after year. But this time, one can express gratitude to all those who have stood through their thick and thin. So, to make people around you feel special, here are some of the joyful Merry Christmas images to share and wish them on social media. Check them out:
Amid the pandemic, families have been spending Christmas while following social distancing. So, you can add to the joyous occasion by finding creative means for digital celebration. Here are happy Christmas images to share with your close ones:
Good morning Twitterworld !!!#goodmorning #photography#MerryChristmas ðŸŽ… pic.twitter.com/VNBOupRajq— Cristian Vlad (@_Cristian_Vlad_) December 24, 2020
From #SolidarityChristmasVillage with Love. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/6lVayoUsZI— Charles G. Hage (@HageCharles) December 24, 2020
MERRY CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY! ðŸŽ„— genâ· â›„ï¸ (@chimsugarrr) December 24, 2020
â™¡ 1,000 Gcash (5 winners, 200 each)
— follow me and@RM_ForeverRain @kamotenggala@VanillaSenpaii @ohbaekmyeon
— retweet and like
— tag someone u’re thankful for ðŸ˜Š
ends in 24 hrs â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/BJ1pZpoziZ
#MerryChristmas ðŸŽ„ Twitter fam ! pic.twitter.com/HCnbvuYsxj— Malika Garrett (@MalikaGhosh) December 24, 2020
Like the rest of us, my buddy Tim and Kevin the Cat are waiting for Santa... #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WXP1glRv3K— Michelle Garcia (@Latina_Schatje) December 24, 2020
I wish all my followers a#MerryChristmas #FroheWeihnachten #FelizNavidad #sretanBoÅ¾iÄ‡— Careoran (@Careoran) December 24, 2020
ðŸ™ðŸŽ„ðŸ•¯âœï¸ pic.twitter.com/jBvm68lNEs
#merrychristmas Wish You All A Very Happy and Joyful Christmas ðŸŽ„ May We All Understand the Message of Lord Jesus Christ of Love, Compassion and Service ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/RYEcQB4dP3— Dr. Debajyoti MukhopadhyayðŸ”… (@DrDebM) December 24, 2020
The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 24, 2020
I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season.
ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/7gcYYyw16U
Also read: Vidya Balan Pays Tribute To Shakuntala Devi On World Mathematics Day
Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri
I made some cookies. #StarTrek #Christmascookies #ChristmasEveEve #MerryChristmas ok. I threw in some baby Yoda ones. pic.twitter.com/it3LbvObII— David Okum ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@okumarts) December 24, 2020
Here's my Muppet Christmas Carol drawing! #TheMuppets #themuppetchristmascarrol #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #jimhenson #muppetfanart #fanart pic.twitter.com/2tPSe3wgDi— Jesse Oliver (@oliver_jesse) December 24, 2020
Also read: National Mathematics Day 2020: Know About Its History And Significance
Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day