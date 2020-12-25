Merry Christmas Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Christmas is all about having a gala time with your friends and family, singing carols, dancing to party tracks, and savouring delicious desserts on this occasion. While COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the collective celebration with the crowd, you can prioritise your day with a few near and dear ones.

However, Christmas Day cannot be the same without following the rituals year after year. But this time, one can express gratitude to all those who have stood through their thick and thin. So, to make people around you feel special, here are some of the joyful Merry Christmas images to share and wish them on social media. Check them out:

Merry Christmas images that you must check out right away

Amid the pandemic, families have been spending Christmas while following social distancing. So, you can add to the joyous occasion by finding creative means for digital celebration. Here are happy Christmas images to share with your close ones:

It is the most wonderful time of the year. Merry Christmas 2020

Hope every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be. Wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020.

Take nothing for granted and be thankful that you have such great family and friends to spend this joyous season with. Wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020.

MERRY CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY! ðŸŽ„

â™¡ 1,000 Gcash (5 winners, 200 each)



— follow me and@RM_ForeverRain @kamotenggala@VanillaSenpaii @ohbaekmyeon

— retweet and like

— tag someone u’re thankful for ðŸ˜Š



ends in 24 hrs â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/BJ1pZpoziZ — genâ· â›„ï¸ (@chimsugarrr) December 24, 2020

May your Christmas be filled with miracles and beautiful time. Merry Christmas 2020!

I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Like the rest of us, my buddy Tim and Kevin the Cat are waiting for Santa... #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WXP1glRv3K — Michelle Garcia (@Latina_Schatje) December 24, 2020

May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you throughout the year. Wishing you a season of blessings. Merry Christmas 2020!

Wish You All A Very Happy and Joyful Christmas May We All Understand the Message of Lord Jesus Christ of Love, Compassion and Service

#merrychristmas Wish You All A Very Happy and Joyful Christmas ðŸŽ„ May We All Understand the Message of Lord Jesus Christ of Love, Compassion and Service ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/RYEcQB4dP3 — Dr. Debajyoti MukhopadhyayðŸ”… (@DrDebM) December 24, 2020

The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind.



I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season.

ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/7gcYYyw16U — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 24, 2020

Wishing you and your family health happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and the coming New Year.

May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Merry Christmas!

