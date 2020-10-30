Milad Un Nabi 2020 Images, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings To Share With Friends & Family

Milad un Nabi 2020 falls on October 30, 2020. The day is observed by the Muslims around the world where they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad who is considered to be the last messenger. The day is also referred to as Mawlid, Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif or Eid Milad un Nabi. The day is observed on the third month of the Islamic calendar on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awwal when the Prophet was born. This year Milad un Nabi starts on the evening of October 29 and continues will October 30. People celebrate the day by taking out processions as well as decorating their house. Read on know more about Milad un Nabi greetings.

Milad un nabi images

Milad un Nabi quotes and Milad un Nabi wishes

May the joy of Milad un nabi be with you for the rest of your life. May all your desires be fulfilled by the grace of Allah. Happy Milad un Nabi!

I pray to Allah that he answers all your prayer and give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this Milad un nabi bring joy in your heart! Happy Milad un Nabi!

May the magic of this holy festival bring unlimited happiness in your life and decorate it with the colours of heaven! Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

Wishing you a very Happy Milad un Nabi Mubarak. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and know that all your dreams will come true soon. Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

Take a break from living in stress and this is Milad un Nabi so let’s celebrate! You are welcome to join us. Life is so endlessly delicious. Happy Milad un Nabi Day!

Start living now and stop worrying about tomorrow. Life is too short to spend in tension. Just enjoy every moment of every day. Thinking of you on this Milad un Nabi Day.

Milad un Nabi Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.

May this Milad un Nabi brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

To my dearest friends and family, a sincere Milad un Nabi Mubarak to you all. May Allah enrich our lives with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Milad un Nabi Mubarak to all my nearest and dearest ones. May Allah shower our lives with happiness, spiritual wisdom and divine guidance.

Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Milad un Nabi Mubarak to you all. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty makes our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.

Let this Milad un Nabi be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Milad un Nabi Mubarak to all!

Spending Eid with friends and family with lots of delicious food is a pure blessing; consider yourself lucky if you have them in your life! Milad un Nabi Mubarak.

As long as you keep faith in Allah, no evil can touch your heart and no sorrow can ruin your day. May your life be filled with joy and happiness on this Milad un Nabi!

This blessed day is for saying thank you to the almighty for all he has given to us. May he grant all your prayers and fulfil all your desires. Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock