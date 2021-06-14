Mithuna Sankranti 2021 Date, History, Significance And Celebration

Mithuna Sankranti 2021 has finally arrived, and it will be observed on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Mithuna Sankranti, there is a shift in the sun's position. According to astrology, this shift is quite significant. As a result, on this significant day, devotees from all walks of life do Puja. The Mithuna Sankranti meaning and significance is something one should be aware in order to enjoy this Hindu festival with a perspective.

Mithuna Sankranti 2021 date: June 15th, 2021

Mithuna Sankranti history

Different states have different names for Mithuna Sankranti, and people from various ethnic backgrounds commemorate it with different traditions. In Kerala, Mithuna Sankranti is known as 'Mithunam Onth,' whilst in South India, it is known as 'Aani.' Mithuna Sankranti is known as Raja Parba in Eastern India and Odisha. On Mithuna Sankranti 2021, the Sun/ Surya's position shifts from Vrishabha (Taurus) Rashi to Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi. Mithuna Sankranti 2021 will fall on a Tuesday this year in the month of June. On this day, people also fast in order to offer their prayers to Surya Bhagwan for a balanced rain.

Mithuna Sankranti significance

The transfer of the Sun's position from Vrishabha to Mithuna Rashi also marks the start of the agricultural year, according to Hindu mythology. Devotees pray for the first rains with great conviction. This is to guarantee that natural irrigation in fields runs smoothly, as well as to increase the quality and longevity of food grains. In reality, according to tradition, there are 16 Ghatis dedicated to the Mithuna Sankranti celebration in various geographical zones, where all Dan-Punya activities are conducted on the day of the Sankranti. Mithuna Sankranti 2021 will take place on June 15th.

Celebration

Mithuna Sankranti is celebrated across the country with great zeal and passion. It is one of India's most popular and anticipated events. In several Indian states, everything from donating clothes and food grains to dancing for a successful crop during the yearly year is done on a large scale. Fasts for Surya Dev/Sun are also observed by devotees since they are considered auspicious. It is also stated that individuals who fast on Mithuna Sankranti would have all of their wishes fulfilled. Despite the fact that Mithuna Sankranti is usually celebrated on a larger scale with large groups, it is recommended that Mithuna Sankranti 2021 be celebrated at home owing to the widespread breakout of COVID-19 across the country. If you still want to observe Mithuna Sankranti 2021 by performing darshan and visiting temples, you must first take all necessary precautions before leaving the house.

IMAGE: UDAYADITYA BARUA UNSPLASH