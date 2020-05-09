Mother's Day 2020: Read About History And Significance Of This Special Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother’s Day will be falling on May 10, 2020. This day is chosen to pay a tribute to one of the most important people in our lives, our mothers. Every child shows gratitude towards the influence and contribution of a mother, in his/her life.

Mother’s day 2020: History, Significance and Celebration

History of Mother’s day

In 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her mother had passed away in 1905 and since then she started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. Initially, her request was denied but in 1911, the United States started observing a holiday to show their gratitude to their mothers.

It soon started influencing the rest of the world. Later in 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday of the month of May as a National holiday. There’s another tale behind Mother’s day and it states that the occasion is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. Interestingly, in most of the Arab countries, Mother’s day is celebrated on March 21, which is the Spring equinox.

Significance of Mother’s day

Mother’s day is celebrated in honour of the mother of a family. It is also celebrated to honour motherhood, maternal bonds and influence the mothers of the society. Mother’s day is celebrated across the world in many parts of the country. It is most commonly celebrated in the months of March or May.

How to celebrate mother’s day during lockdown?

Since the entire country has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the only person who works tirelessly to run a family is a mother. Hence, it is important to make her day a little special and thank her for everything she has ever done. Here are different ways to celebrate mother’s day during a lockdown.

Give her a handwritten letter.

Bake her a cake

Watch her favourite film together

Clean the house for her

Cook her favourite breakfast

Indulge in an activity she enjoys the most

Pamper her by bringing the salon home

