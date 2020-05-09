Mother's Day Quotes From Diaries Of Some Of The Most Popular Authors

Mother's Day is a celebration that is observed in the honour of mothers worldwide. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10.

Mother's Day was founded by wartime nurse Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honour her mother by establishing this day as the celebration of Motherhood. Reportedly, Jarvis fought for years against the official authorities to get Mother's day recognised. Finally, in 1911, the US government passed her request, and since then Mother's Day is celebrated every year. Interestingly there are many authors who have written beautiful Mother's day quotes in English that celebrate the spirit of motherhood. Here are some Mother's Day quotes in English taken from the diaries of popular authors, check them out.

Mother's Day quotes in English taken from the diaries of famous authors:

Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob -Leroy Brownlow

Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together -Susan Gale

My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her -Jodi Picoult

Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children -William Makepeace Thackeray

Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children -Maxim Groky

To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power -Maya Angelou

Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face -George Eliot

Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind -Kahil Gibran

There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother -Sara Josepha Hale

A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man -Jamie McGuire

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there -Robert Browning

When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know -Mitch Albom

