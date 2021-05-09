Mother's Day Quotes In Tamil: Heart-touching Quotes To Appreciate Amma On Her Special Day

From Mom to Amma, the names might differ but the meaning and love remain unchanged. There is no greater love than of a mother to her kids. As the world wishes Happy Mother's Day 2021 to the giver of life, let us look at some Mother's day quotes to appreciate all the moms. Here are Mother's Day Quotes in Tamil to wish your mom on a special occasion.

Mother's Day Quotes in Tamil

1. Motherhood will be unchanged

'குளிரோடு மாரி வரும், மாரி மழையும் வரும், மாறி மாறி வரும் காலநிலை யாவும் மாற்றமின்றி தொடரும் தாயன்பு'.

This Tamil quote described the unconditional love of a mother that will not change even in the toughest conditions. Perfectly fitting the boundless nature of Motherhood, the quote states that a mother has shades like the cold and rain but her love does not change like the weather. Check out the quote.

2. My Mother

“என் அம்மா: அவள் அழகாக இருக்கிறாள், விளிம்புகளில் மென்மையாக்கப்படுகிறாள், எஃகு முதுகெலும்புடன் மென்மையாக இருக்கிறாள். நான் வயதாகி அவளைப் போல இருக்க விரும்புகிறேன். ”

Gentle as a lamb and hard as a rock, a mother's nature is programmed to adapt to the environment efficiently to the best for her child. Here, the poet described their mother and her different shades of behaviour. Writing 'smooth at the edges, soft with a steel back', the poet desires to grow old like their mother.

3. The meaning of Mother

அடி முடி தேடினாலும், அகராதியை புரட்டினாலும், முழுமையான அா்த்தம் அறிய முடியாத உயிா் சித்திரம் அம்மா.

Testimony from all the poets over the years stated that there is not a single word that can fully contain describe the meaning of Mother. Here, the poet admits to 'flipping through the dictionary' to find a word to justify their mother but failed to do so. Check out the quote above.

4. Mothers are like glue

“தாய்மார்கள் பசை போன்றவர்கள். உங்களால் அவர்களைப் பார்க்க முடியாதபோது கூட, அவர்கள் குடும்பத்தை ஒன்றாக வைத்திருக்கிறார்கள். ”

The presence of the mother can make a home complete. The same is described by the poet who stated that a Mother is like glue in the family. The one who keeps the family and house together. Check out the heart-touching Tamil quote about a Mother's role in the family.

5. Role of a Mother

“தாய்மையின் பங்கை விட வாழ்க்கையில் எந்தப் பங்கும் இல்லை.”

Being a mother is one of the greatest gifts of nature to the woman. The ability to bring a new life into the world, to nourish and care for your kids is a role that is unparalleled in nature. The author admitted in the quote that there is no greater role in the world than a role of a mother.

Disclaimer: The quotes are sourced from other websites and magazines related to Mother's day

IMAGE- SHUTTERSTOCK