Mother's Day Quotes In Telugu To Celebrate The Spirit Of The Day; Check Out

Mother's Day in some parts of the globe is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10. Mother's Day, celebrated to honour the efforts and sacrifices of mothers, was founded by wartime nurse Anna Jarvis. She reportedly wanted to honour every mother by establishing a day that celebrates their efforts and embraces their sacrifices.

This Mother's Day 2020 is a precious opportunity for everyone to thank their mothers for their efforts, especially because of the lockdown. Make it a special day by sharing these beautiful Mother's Day quotes in Telugu that celebrate the spirit of Mother's Day 2020. Check out some Mother's Day quotes in Telugu.

Also Read | Mother's Day 2020: Celebrate This Day With Thoughtful Activities Amid Quarantine

Mother's Day Telugu quotes:

అమ్మంటే తెలపడానికి భాష చాలడం లేదుకానీ చెప్పాలన్న ఆశ ఆగడం లేదునాకు మరో జన్మంటూ ఉంటే...మాతృ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!!

భగవంతుడు అనునిత్యం మన తోడు ఉండేందుకైఅవతరించిన అవతారమే...అమ్మ...మాతృ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!!

అమ్మలేని వాడిని అడుగుఆవేదనంటే ఏంటో చెబుతాడు...అమ్మకల వానిని అడుగుఆనందం ఏంటో చూపుతాడు!!

Also Read | Mother's Day Card Ideas | How To Make A Beautiful Handmade Card For Your Mother

కడుపులో తన్నాననికనకుండా ఉంటుందాఅమ్మ...కనిన తర్వాతకడుపులో పెట్టుకోకుండాచూసుకోగలదా.. అమ్మ!!

పదాలు తెలియని పెదవులకు అమృత వాక్యం అమ్మ..ఆమె చల్లని ఒడిలో మొదలైంది ఈ జన్మ…!మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!

గుడి లేని దైవం అమ్మ…కల్మషం లేని ప్రేమ అమ్మ..అమృతం కన్నా తియ్యనైన పలుకు అమ్మ…నా గుండె పలికే ప్రతి మాట అమ్మ.!!మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !

Also Read | Mother's Day Ideas During Quarantine | Celebrate Mother's Day Virtually With These Ideas

అమ్మ…. నా రేపటి భవిష్యత్ కోసం.. శ్రమించే నిత్య శ్రామికురాలు..మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు!

మనం ఏడుస్తున్నపుడు అమ్మ సంతోషించే క్షణం ఏదైనా ఉందంటే అది మనం పుట్టిన క్షణం మాత్రమే…!

ఈ సృష్టిలో అందమైనది పువ్వు.. నీ దృష్టిలో అందమైనది మా అమ్మ నవ్వు… మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !

ఎంతోమంది బంధువులు నాకు ఉన్నా అమ్మా నీ చూపులోని మాతృ ప్రేమ అనుభూతి ఇంకెక్కడా దక్కలేదు… మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !

Also Read | Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Grandmothers: List Of Helpful And Affordable Gift Ideas