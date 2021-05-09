Mother's Day Wishes From A Daughter To A Mother To Celebrate This Special Day

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May month and this year we will be observing the day on May 9. People around the world dedicate this day to celebrate their mother's pure love and honor the supreme sacrifices she puts in to raise her children. Many people do not know that mother's day came into existence after the daughter of peace activist Ann Reese Jarvis put in her efforts to make it an official day after her mother passed.

Mother's Day was first celebrated when Anne Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at a church in West Virginia in 1907, three years after her mother passed. Anna Jarvis started her campaign in the year 1905, the same year when her mother died, to make mother's day a recognized holiday. Her efforts bore fruit eventually and Mother's Day began to be observed officially after former American president Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914 declaring the second Sunday in May as a national holiday. Here are some of the Mother's Day wishes for daughters to send to their mothers to make them feel special.

Mother's Day wishes from daughter to make mom special

I got all my good qualities from you, Mom! Isn’t it lucky you had more than enough for both of us? Thanks for being the greatest! Happy Mother's Day

To a great Mom who made every single day growing up special! Raising me undoubtedly tested all of your parenting skills. You passed with flying colours! I love you, Mom.

To the best mother in the universe: Happy Mother’s Day! You deserve all the love, care and support that you’ve lovingly given every day of my life. I love you!

You gave me the gift of life so my gifts to you pale in comparison. Happy Mother’s Day. With love from the luckiest daughter on the face of this earth.

Where would I be without you? You taught me to walk and read and write and sing and skip and ride a bike and a million other things besides. Thank you for everything, I love you and I hope you have a beautiful Mother’s Day.

I feel so proud to have you as my mother. You were and are the perfect woman and embodiment of strength! Happy Mothers Day 2021!

Throughout the years, you’ve always been by my side. I couldn’t have had a better mother to look up to. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day. You are a guiding light in my life and a source of endless inspiration. There’s no woman who has taught me as much or loved me as deeply as you. Thank you for always believing the best in me and making me the woman I am today. I love you so much.

When I look at you, I see an ocean full of love and care…. You are the one who has always nourished me with your affection and made my life so beautiful and blessed….. Sending you lots of love and hugs to wish you a very warm Happy Mother’s Day.

We’ve had our differences, but I’ve never doubted your love. Thank you for all the sacrifices and hard work over the years. Happy Mother's Day

Thank you for making me the strongest person, Thank you for telling the virtues and vices of being a lady, Happy Mother's Day!

When I cried, you always knew how to bring a smile to my face and when I was happy, you were always happy with me. For this and many more reasons, I love you! Happy Mother’s Day!

My mother is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.

It’s truly amazing to me how, after a long and hard day always smile. Thank you for being the sweetest mom ever! Happy Mother’s Day!

I should have listened to you, Mom, but I didn’t and now I really need your help every now and then in making big decisions in my life. I love it turned out that way. Happy Mother’s Day!

You were always there for me if I was sick or had a bad dream, or needed help with my homework. Even now, you always make me feel loved and important even when you have a million other things on your plate. Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you.

They say that as you grow older, you turn more and more into the type of person your parents are. Thank God you’re so AWESOME! Happy Mother's Day 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK