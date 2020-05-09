Mother's Day Wishes From Son To Their Mothers On This Special Day

Mother’s Day is an extremely special occasion for many people from all around the world. The day is celebrated to appreciate the role of their mother in their lives. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10, 2020.

Mother's Day is celebrated all around the world to celebrate mothers and their stint towards motherhood. It is also a day where people recognise as well as celebrate the contribution of all mothers to society. Although today Mother’s Day witnesses a more commercialised celebration its importance more or less remains intact.

Mother's Day wishes from son to celebrate this special day

This Mother's Day 2020, one can be that ideal son and send these lovely Mothers Day wishes to their mothers to bring a smile on their faces. These Mothers Day wishes from son depict the beautiful bond between a mother and a son. Here are some Mother's Day wishes from son for this Mother's Day 2020.

Mother's Day wishes from son which depict the bond between a mother and a son perfectly

Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love — Stevie Wonder

All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother— Abraham Lincoln

Only mothers can think of the future – because they give birth to it in their children— Maxim Gorky

A mother is a mother still, The holiest thing alive- Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Only a mother understands what a child does not say- Jewish Proverb

Youth fades; love droops, the leaves of friendship fall; a mother’s secret hope outlives them all- Oliver Wendell Holmes

I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life- Abraham Lincoln, U.S. President

Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children- William Makepeace Thackeray

A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials, heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine, desert us when troubles thicken around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavour by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts- Washington Irving

A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest-Unknown

The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness- Honore de Balzac

Few misfortunes can befall a boy which brings worse consequences than to have a really affectionate mother- W.Somerset Maugham

The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new- Rajneesh

It takes someone really brave to be a mother, someone strong to raise a child and someone special to love someone more than herself.

A mother’s work is never done. She works from morning until dawn. She spreads her love And keeps you warm. But only once a year we say Mother, we wish you “Happy Mother’s Day”.

Without mothers, our society would be doomed. You are a great example of what it takes to keep the chaos organized.”

If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition of my mother. – Booker T. Washington

If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands? – Milton Berle

The real religion of the world comes from women much more than from men – from mothers most of all, who carry the key of our souls in their bosoms-Oliver Wendell Holmes

God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers- Jewish proverb

If the whole world were put into one scale, and my mother in the other, the whole world would kick the beam- Henry Bickersteth

Mother – that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries- Thomas Talmage

There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it- Chinese Proverb

A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” – Jewish proverb

There is no perfect way to be a good mother. Each situation is unique. Each mother has different challenges, different skills and abilities and certainly different children. What matters is that a mother loves her children deeply.” – Elder M. Russel Ballard

When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. – Mitch Albom

My mother is a walking miracle- Leonardo DiCaprio

Children are the anchors of a mother’s life- Sophocles

Men are what their mothers made them- Ralph Waldo Emerson

A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them- Victor Hugo