Mother's Day Wishes From Son(s) That Will Melt Your Heart! View Here

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, one must be able to express what do they feel about their respective birth-givers and find ways of honouring the various things that mothers do for their children. This very aspect of Mothers Day makes it an extremely special occasion for all the people who have been a maternal figure to someone or the other. If you're someone who's scouring the Internet for ways to express your unconditional love for your mum, the following list of famous Mother's Day Wishes from son(s) of the world for the person who nurtured them may be of interest to you. Read on to see an exhaustive list of the several ways in which one can help their mum celebrate a Happy Mother's Day 2021.

Famous Mother's Day wishes from son(s) of the world:

1) "I remember my mother's prayers, and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." –Abraham Lincoln

2) “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” - Robert Browning

3) “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." –Michael Jordan

4) "Whatever else is unsure in this dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.” –James Joyce

5) "All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That's his." –Oscar Wilde

6) You will get the sense of the purest love that exists in this entire world when you look at your mother. –Mitch Albom

7) "The arms of a mother is full of tenderness. A child sleeps peacefully and soundly in them. That is the most satisfactory moment in the world for the mother." –Victor Hugo

8) Everybody is born of love, and that love is our mother. –Rumi

9) My mother always taught me to think higher. She told me if I were a soldier, I will become a general and if I were a monk, I will become a pope. Instead, I am a painter now and I became Picasso. –Pablo Picasso

10) "A mother is always a Democrat towards her son and a father is always Republican". –Robert Frost

11) "My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. I attribute all my success in my life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her." - George Washington

12) “She was of the stuff of which great men's mothers are made. She was indispensable to high generation, feared at tea-parties, hated in shops, and loved at crises.” - Thomas Hardy

13) “I believe in the strength and intelligence and sensitivity of women. My mother, my sisters [they] are strong. My mum is a strong woman and I love her for it.” —Tom Hiddleston

14) “It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” —Roald Dahl

15) “My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation.” —Mark Twain

A little about Mother's Day:

Mother's Day can be described as a celebratory day that honours the mothers of the world as well as brings the concepts of motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society to the forefront. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the globe, but, most commonly, the same is observed in the months of March or May. As per Britannica, the origins of Mother's Day can be traced to Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia, who christened the day on which he held a memorial service for her own late mother (May 12th, 1907) as Mother's Day. In the years that followed, several other countries began observing the same as well.

Disclaimer: The wishes/messages have been sourced from various websites