Mother's Day Wishes In Kannada To Brighten Up Your Mother's Mood On The Special Day

Mother’s Day falls on May 8, this year, as it is celebrated on the first Sunday of May month. On this special occasion, people recognize the numerous sacrifices made by mothers around the globe and their unconditional love which keeps the kid-safe and secure. Every year, Mother’s day is celebrated with special gifts and messages that convey the love of a mother-child relationship. Here are a few Mother’s Day wishes that you can forward to your mom if your family is familiar with the Kannada language.

Mother’s Day wishes in Kannada

Mother’s Day is unanimously celebrated across the globe to honour and commemorate the efforts put in by a mother in raising their children. With the ongoing pandemic, public events and programmes related to Mother’s Day have completely been cancelled to avoid the unnecessary gathering of people. If you have been wondering how to make the day special for your mother, here is a look at a few Mother’s Days wishes in Kannada which are sure to put a smile on your mother’s face.

ದೇವರು ನಿನಗೆ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅತಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನಾನು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳುತ್ತೀಯಾ. ಆದರೆ, ನನ್ನ ಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ ನೀವೇ ಅತಿ ಅದೃಷ್ಟವಂತ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ

Translation: Are you saying that I am the greatest gift God has given you? But, you are the luckiest person in my life

ನಿನ್ನ ನಗು ಅತಿ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ವಸ್ತುವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅದು ನನ್ನ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಳಪಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಹೊಸ ಉತ್ಸಾಹದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸುವ ಧೈರ್ಯ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ. ನೀನು ನನಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲದಕ್ಕೂ ನಾನು ಲವ್‌ ಯೂ ಅಮ್ಮ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲು ಬಯಸುತ್ತೇನೆ

Translation: Your laughter is a very good thing, it brightens my morning and gives me the courage to face the world with new enthusiasm. I would like to say "Love you Amma" to everything you have done for me and my family

ನೀನು ನನ್ನ ಕಡೆಗಿದ್ದರೆ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಎಲ್ಲ ಸಂಪತ್ತನ್ನು ನಾನು ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಡಲು ರೆಡಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಐ ಲವ್ ಯೂ ಅಮ್ಮ !

Translation: If you're on my side, I'm ready to give up all the world's treasures. I Love You Mom!

ಇದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ದಿನ... ನಿಮ್ಮ ತ್ಯಾಗಕ್ಕೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಶ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇರುವ ದಿನ... ಎಲ್ಲಾ ತಾಯಂದಿರಿಗೂ ಅಮ್ಮಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು...

Translation: It's your day ... a day to honour your sacrifice, your hard work ... Happy Mother's Day to all mothers ...

ಅಮ್ಮ... ನೀವೇ ನನ್ನ ಗುರು, ನೀವೇ ನನ್ನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತೆ, ನೀವೇ ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕಿನ ದಾರಿ... ಹ್ಯಾಪಿ ಮದರ್ಸ್‌ ಡೇ

Translation: Mum ... you are my teacher, you are my friend, you are the way of my life ... Happy Mothers Day

ನೀವು ನನಗೆ ಬದುಕು ನೀಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ... ನಾನೆಂದೂ ನಿಮಗೆ ಋಣಿ... ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕು ರೂಪಿಸಿದ ನಿಮಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ... ನಿಮಗೆ ಅಮ್ಮಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು...

Translation: You gave me life ... I always owe you ... Thank you for making my life ... Happy Mother's Day to you

ಪದಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೀರಿದ ಸಂವೇದನೆ, 9 ತಿಂಗಳು ತನ್ನ ಗರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊತ್ತರೆ, ಉಳಿದ ಜೀವಮಾನ ಪೂರ್ತಿ ಮಕ್ಕಳನ್ನು ಎದೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊತ್ತು ಮರೆಯುವವಳೇ ಅಮ್ಮಾ... ನಿನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಗೆ ಸಾಟಿಯಿಲ್ಲ..

Translation: Amma is beyond words, carrying her baby in her womb for 9 months and forgetting to hold babies in her chest for the rest of her life ... Your love is unmatched

ಕಷ್ಟವೆಲ್ಲಾ ನನಗಿರಲಿ, ಸುಖವೆಲ್ಲಾ ನಿನಗಿರಲಿ ಎಂದು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಆಶೀರ್ವದಿಸುವ ಜೀವ ಅಮ್ಮ... ಅಮ್ಮ.... ನೀನು ನನ್ನ ತಾಯಿಯಾಗಿರುವುದೇ ನನ್ನ ಅದೃಷ್ಟ. ಅಮ್ಮಂದಿರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

Translation: Be all hard, be happy Bless us as a living mother ... Mum .... my good luck that you are my mother. Happy Mother's Day

