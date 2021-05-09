Mother's Day Wishes In Telugu You Can Send To Your Mom To Mark The Special Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May and this year it is expected to fall on May 8, 2021. On this special occasion, mothers around the globe are honoured for their selfless work towards their families. Every year, various events and programmes are organized on this special day to recognize and appreciate the regular jobs of a mother. However, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, people have been planning to celebrate Mother’s day 2021 in the comfort of their homes. Here are a few Mother’s Day wishes that you can forward to your mother if your family is familiar with the Telugu language.

Mother’s Day wishes in Telugu

ఆత్మీయతను పంచి..

తనవారి కోసం అహర్నిశలు కష్టించి..

తన ఇంటిని నందనవనం చేసే అమ్మకు పాదాభివందనం..

- మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Translation: Distribute intimacy .. Aharnisala hard for their own .. Salutations to the seller who makes his house happy .. - Happy Mother's Day

కనిపించని దేవుడైనా.. కనిపెంచిన నీ తర్వాతే అమ్మా!!

- మదర్స్ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు

Translation: Invisible God .. Mother only after you appear !! - Happy Mother's Day

మనం ఏడుస్తున్నప్పుడు అమ్మ సంతోషించే క్షణం ఏదైనా ఉందంటే..

అది మనం పుట్టిన క్షణం మాత్రమే.. - ‘హ్యాపీ మదర్స్ డే’ అమ్మ.

Translation: If there is any moment that makes mom happy when we cry .. It was only the moment we were born .. - ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Mom.

అమ్మ అన్నపదం అద్భుతం..

అమ్మకి అద్భుతం మన జీవితం

- మాతృ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

అమ్మ చేసే ప్రతి పని మన ఆనందం కోసమే..

మన ఆనందంలో తన ఆనందాన్ని చూసుకుంటుంది.

- మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Translation: Everything Amma does is for our happiness .. Takes care of his happiness in our happiness. - Happy Mother's Day

ఈ లోకంలో నువ్వు ద్వేషించినా కూడా..

నిన్ను ప్రేమించే వాళ్లు ఉన్నారంటే అది కేవలం అమ్మ మాత్రమే

- హ్యాపీ మదర్స్ డే

Translation: Even if you hate in this world .. If there are people who love you it is just mom - Happy Mother's Day

ప్రేరణ అమ్మ.. లాలనా అమ్మ..

అమ్మ లేకుంటే అంతా శూన్యం..

అందుకే అమ్మకు శతకోటి వందనాలు..

- మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Translation: Motivation Amma .. Lalana Amma .. Without Amma, everything is void .. That's why a billion thanks to Amma .. - Happy Mother's Day

పదాలు తెలియని పెదవులకు అమృత వ్యాఖ్యం అమ్మ.

ఆమె చల్లని ఒడిలో మొదలైంది ఈ జన్మ..

నీ త్యాగం ఎప్పటికీ మరవలేమమ్మా

- మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

గుండెలో దాచుకొనే ఔదార్యం..

అదే అమ్మలోని ప్రత్యేకత.

- మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

