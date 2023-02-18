MP's Ujjain Sets Guinness World Record By Lighting 21 Lakh Diyas On Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Madhya Pradesh’s temple town Ujjain on Saturday created a Guinness World Record by lighting nearly 21 lakh earthen lamps as part of the 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023' programme.

The 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam' in Ujjain was organised by the state’s culture department. The event was successfully executed by the city administration.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023' underway in Ujjain, on the occasion of #Mahashivratri. 21 lakh earthen lamps lit on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/byBrXL4b1K — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

MP CM highlights Ujjain’s beauty

Highlighting the beauty of Ujjain on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and wrote, “The splendour and beauty of Ujjayini illuminated by the light of innumerable rays is indescribable. The blessings of Mahakal Maharaj are showering. Every corner of Sanatan culture is getting illuminated with the pleasing light of lakhs of lamps.”

Earlier, in the year 2022, a world record was created in Ujjain for lighting 11 lakh 71 thousand 78 diyas on Mahashivaratri. The city last year beat the earlier record set by Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya, where 9,41,551 lamps were lit.