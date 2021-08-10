Muharram 2021: Happy Muharram Wishes, Muharram Quotes And Muharram Whatsapp Status

Al Hijri is the Islamic New Year, which marks the beginning of the pious month of Muharram. In 2021, Islamic New Year begins on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This day also marks the migration of Prophet Muhammed from Mecca to Medina. The tenth day of Muharram is known as the day of Ashura, and is expected to fall on August 19, 2021.
Muharram 2021 to begin today
Muharram means 'impermissible'. It is believed to be the month of recollection when Muslims recite verses from the Holy Quran and pray. On the ninth, tenth and eleventh day of Muharram, a fast is observed from dawn to dusk. The Ziarat Ashura is also read, which is the book containing salutations to the martyrs of Karbala on the day of Ashura. The Islamic calendar consists of twelve months. The months in the Islamic year are al-Muharram, Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah, and Zu al-Hijjah. The Islamic calendar, Hijri, has around 354 or 355 days. There is usually a special meeting held at mosques as well and prayers are offered.
Some happy Muharram wishes, Muharram quotes, and Muharram Whatsapp status options are:
- “As the Hijri New Year begins, we pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. We pray that Allah may bless you throughout the new year.”
- “May Allah bless you on Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months of the year!”
- “May you observe Aze-E-Hussain and participate in mourning congregations, lamentations, matam to commemorate Iman Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad's killing at the Battle of Karbala.”
- “May this new year bring you and your family peace, prosperity and happiness and may Allah protect you. ”
- "On this auspicious first day of Muharram, we hope that may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace and happiness. Wishing you and your family a New Year full of peace and abundance of all. May Allah bless you and all your loved ones and provide all of you safety."
- “We pray for you and your family's happiness, peace and well-being. May you have a wonderful and prosperous year ahead and may Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health and peace.