Muharram 2021: Happy Muharram Wishes, Muharram Quotes And Muharram Whatsapp Status

Al Hijri is the Islamic New Year, which marks the beginning of the pious month of Muharram. In 2021, Islamic New Year begins on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This day also marks the migration of Prophet Muhammed from Mecca to Medina. The tenth day of Muharram is known as the day of Ashura, and is expected to fall on August 19, 2021.

Muharram means 'impermissible'. It is believed to be the month of recollection when Muslims recite verses from the Holy Quran and pray. On the ninth, tenth and eleventh day of Muharram, a fast is observed from dawn to dusk. The Ziarat Ashura is also read, which is the book containing salutations to the martyrs of Karbala on the day of Ashura. The Islamic calendar consists of twelve months. The months in the Islamic year are al-Muharram, Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah, and Zu al-Hijjah. The Islamic calendar, Hijri, has around 354 or 355 days. There is usually a special meeting held at mosques as well and prayers are offered.

