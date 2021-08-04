Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Secretary Asserts Chaturthi Celebration To Follow COVID Rules

Amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, Secretary to the Mandal Sudhir Salvi has informed that 4-feet tall idol will be installed while adhering to the virus protocols. Amid the threat of the third wave, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has made several facilities to celebrate the festival without any large gatherings. 'A 4-feet tall Ganesh idol will be installed on September 10', informed Salvi to ANI.

Arrangements made ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi

As per Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal secretary:

Devotees are urged across the country to attend the proceedings online

Planning to start online booking of Prasad 15 days ahead of the festival this year

70-80 per cent of volunteers at the Mandal vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine.

Directions given by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police and the government to be followed

Even though we are installing a 4-feet idol, we are urging devotees across the country to attend the proceedings online. Meeting will be held with the police. Directions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police and the government will be followed," added Secretary to the Mandal Sudhir Salvi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal

Last year, for the first time, instead of holding the celebrations due to the pandemic the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal had organised a blood and plasma donation camp. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols to upto four feet. However, restrictions for those in homes have been limited to two feet.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

In a bid to keep the COVID-19 cases under control during the festive season in Maharashtra, the state government nearly a month ago had released guidelines for the organisations involved in the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival. The government has categorically stated that there will be no easing of restrictions for the celebration of the festival. According to the guidelines, the 'Ganesh Utsav Mandal' needs to take prior permission from the municipal corporation or relevant local authorities before setting up mandaps (pandals).

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Ganesh idol makers in Mumbai say their business is down for the second consecutive year owing to COVID restrictions.

According to the latest tally, the state recorded 78,700 active cases of COVID-19 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 133038, as per Union Health Ministry.

(Inputs from ANI)