Nag Panchami Essay That You Can Recite In Front Of Your Family And Friends On The Day

Naga/ Nag Panchami is the day when Hindus worship snakes (naga). The day is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravana (July/August), according to the Hindu calendar. Some Indian states, such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, celebrate Naga Panchami on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month. This year, Nag Panchami will be held on July 25, 2020. Here are some short Nag Panchami essays you can read on the day-

Nag Panchami Essays

Nag Panchami is a popular festival celebrated by Hindus. It is held on the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan according to Hindu Calendar. It is observed by people from all over India. The day generally falls in the month of July or August according to the Hindu Calendar. There are many stories about how the festival is celebrated. The festival is about Lord Krishna. When Lord Krishna was just a young boy, he was playing the game of throwing the ball with his friends. While playing, the ball fell into Yamuna River. The story of Nag Panchami is about how Krishna vanquished Kalia Serpent and saved the people.

The festival of Naga Panchami is celebrated by Hindus to pay respect to Nagas. The five Nagas worshipped on Naga Panchami are Ananta, Vasuki, Taxak, Karkotaka and Pingala. Some historians have stated that these were not snakes but Naga Kings of various regions with immense power. Naga Panchami is the festival of snakes celebrated on the fifth tithi in the month of Shravan. People visit temples specially dedicated to snakes and worship them. Shiva temples are also favoured places for veneration as snakes are considered dear to him.

Nag Panchami is celebrated by bathing a snake (naga) or its statue made of silver, stone, wood, or a painting of snakes with a lot of milk and their blessings are considered to bring good into the lives of worshipers loved ones. Worshipping real snakes, especially cobras (with the assistance of a snake charmer) with offerings of milk is considered to be the real way of celebrating this auspicious day. On this day, people visit temples dedicated to snakes and worship them. Shiva temples are also very favoured places for veneration as snakes are considered to be dear to him.

