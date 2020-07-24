Nag Panchami Puja Mahurat And Mantras To Recite On This Auspicious Day

Naga/ Nag Panchami is the day when Hindus worship snakes (naga). The day is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravana (July/August), according to the Hindu calendar. Some Indian states, such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, celebrate Naga Panchami on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month. This year, Nag Panchami will be held on July 25, 2020. Read ahead to know about the mantras to recite during Nag Panchami Puja. Read ahead to know-

Nag Panchami Puja

Nag Panchami is celebrated by bathing a snake (naga) or its statue made of silver, stone, wood, or a painting of snakes with a lot of milk and their blessings are considered to bring good into the lives of worshipers and loved ones. Worshipping real snakes (with the assistance of a snake charmer), with offerings of milk is considered to be the real way of celebrating this auspicious day. It is reported that this year the mahurat for the Nag Panchami Puja will begin at 05:39 pm and will end at 08:22 am, on July 25, 2020. The Nag Panchami Puja Mahurat is for a total of 2 hours and 44 minutes. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 02:34 pm on July 24, 2020, and is said to end at 12:02 pm on July 25, 2020.

Mantras to recite during Nag Panchami Puja

नांग पंचमी के दिन इन मंत्रों का करें जाप

सर्वे नागा: प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथिवीतले। ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येन्तरे दिवि संस्थिता।। ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिन:। ये च वापीतडागेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नम:।।

सर्प सूक्त का पाठ करें

ब्रह्मलोकुषु ये सर्पा: शेषनाग पुरोगमा:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। इन्द्रलोकेषु ये सर्पा: वासुकि प्रमुखादय:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। कद्रवेयाश्च ये सर्पा: मातृभक्ति परायणा। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। इंद्रलोकेषु ये सर्पा: तक्षका प्रमुखादय:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। सत्यलोकेषु ये सर्पा: वासुकिना च रक्षिता। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। मलये चैव ये सर्पा: कर्कोटक प्रमुखादय:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। पृथिव्यांचैव ये सर्पा: ये साकेत वासिता। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। सर्वग्रामेषु ये सर्पा: वसंतिषु संच्छिता। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। ग्रामे वा यदिवारण्ये ये सर्पा प्रचरन्ति च। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। समुद्रतीरे ये सर्पा ये सर्पा जलवासिन:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। रसातलेषु या सर्पा: अनन्तादि महाबला:। नमोस्तुतेभ्य: सर्पेभ्य: सुप्रीता: मम सर्वदा।। इस प्रकार पूजन करने से नाग देवता प्रसन्न होते हैं.

