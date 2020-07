Nag Panchami video Status That You Can Share On Your Social Media

Nag Panchami is celebrated all across India, Nepal and other countries where there is a large Hindu population. It is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of lunar month of Shravana. This day usually falls in July or August according to the English calendar. Nag Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on July 25. On this day, the king cobra is worshipped by many as it is considered sacred and is also known by the name Sheshnag. This day is observed by worshipping images, idols or a live cobra. Here are some Nag Panchami video status ideas that you can share with your friends and family.

“ May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!”

"May lord Shiva give you success and smiles; May all your dreams come true; These are my wishes straight from heart; Coming especially for you. Happy Naag Panchami"

"Naag Panchami is a day when all wishes come true. So here’s my only wish - May happiness come to you. Happy Naag Panchami"

"May this auspicious day of Nag Panchami bring peace, prosperity, well-being in abundance. Happy Nag Panchami 2020"