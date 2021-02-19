Narmada Jayanti 2021: History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Narmada Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated with enthusiasm in India today on February 19, 2021. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of river Narmada. The Saptami tithi in the Hindu month of Magha Shukla Paksha marks the day when Narmada River cis celebrated. On the day, devotees worship the river Narmada to bring peace and prosperity to their lives. People will also celebrate the day by wishing each other a happy Narmada Jayanti through various messages, quotes and wishes. As the Narmada Jayanti 2021 is being celebrated today, here's a look at the Narmada Jayanti history and Narmada Jayanti significance.

Narmada Jayanti history

The day marks the birth of the Narmada river. The holy river originates from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh and flows through Gujarat before draining itself into the Arabian sea. According to Hindu mythology, once there was a famine on the earth and all the gods and people on the planet were affected because of it. The people begged for gods to save them from it. Brahma and Vishnu then all embraced Lord Shiva as they were unable to stop the famine. As a drop of sweat from Lord Shiva's forehead fell on the ground, it caused a river to form and the God of Destruction named it 'Narmada'.

Narmada Jayanti significance

River Narmada is one of the sacred rivers in India. Devotees take a bath in the holy river today. The origin of river Narmada, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh is a popular place to celebrate the day. On the occasion of the auspicious day, the entire city is decorated in saffron colour. A Shobha yatra is also carried in the city to mark the day. Every year, thousands of devotees flock the place and chant bhajans and songs of the Narmada river on different ghats to celebrate the day.

People worship river Narmada as it is believed that it offers peace and prosperity in the devotees' life. In the evening, a grand aarti is also performed of goddess Narmada on the lines of aarti performed at famous Ganga ghats of Banaras. It is considered as if one takes a bath today in Narmada, he can get rid of any wrongdoings or sins.

