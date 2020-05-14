Nascar Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day

The National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing often known as NASCAR is an American auto racing company which is best known for Stock Car racing. The company was founded by Bill France Sr. in the year 1948. The company is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. NASCAR sanctions over 1500 races at over 100 tracks in 48 US states as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Europe every year. NASCAR Day is celebrated every year. Here is everything you need to know about the annual day:

Also Read | National Fruit Cocktail Day 2020 | Importance, Fun Facts, And Everything You Need To Know

NASCAR Day 2020

NASCAR memorial day is celebrated on the third Friday of May every year. This year, NASCAR Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 15, 2020. NASCAR Day 2020 will be celebrated in honour of all the drivers, celebrities, corporate partners, media, and the millions of fans.

Also Read | International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Different Types Of Hummus That One Can Prepare At Home

Also Read | International Nurses Day 2020: Times Celebs From Across The Globe Raised A Toast To Nurses

NASCAR Day significance and NASCAR Day celebration

On NASCAR Day, all the fans, drivers, celebrities, corporate partners and media come together and raise funds for all charitable causes across the nation. The NASCAR team believes that the greatest asset they have is the power and passion of their fans. This passion is for the sport as well as giving back to the people. NASCAR Day is celebrated by donating and raising funds for charity.

Also Read | International Hummus Day 2020: Know About It's History, Significance & How To Celebrate It

Also Read | International Hummus Day 2020: Check Out 3 Delicious Hummus Recipes To Relish On This Day

NASCAR Day history

The day was founded by NASCAR Foundation in 2003. This was done to bring NASCAR family together to support the cause of health and lives of children across the whole country. The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, NASCAR hosted its first race in Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948. Since then NASCAR has become the highest class of stock car auto racing in the United States.