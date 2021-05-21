National Anti Terrorism Day Quotes To Share On Social Media To Educate The Unaware

National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 across India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. National Anti Terrorism Day is also observed in remembrance of the innocent people who lost their lives due to terrorist activities that occurred in our nation. This day is utilised to spread the message of peace, harmony, and humankind and to promote unity among the people.`Here are some National Anti Terrorism Day quotes and messages you can share on social media to educate the unaware.

National Anti Terrorism Day Quotes

Terrorism has no religion, terrorists have no religion and they are friends of no religion – Manmohan Singh

Any terrorism is an attack on liberation values – P.J. O’Rourke

How can you have a war on terrorism when war itself is terrorism? - Howard Zinn

The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now, do you begin to understand me? - George Orwell

What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met. - David Levithan

Diversity is an aspect of human existence that cannot be eradicated by terrorism or war or self-consuming hatred. It can only be conquered by recognizing and claiming the wealth of values it represents for all. - Aberjhani

Terrorism isn't a crime against people or property. It's a crime against our minds, using the death of innocents and destruction of property to make us fearful. Terrorists use the media to magnify their actions and further spread fear. And when we react out of fear, when we change our policy to make our country less open, the terrorists succeed -- even if their attacks fail. But when we refuse to be terrorized, when we're indomitable in the face of terror, the terrorists fail -- even if their attacks succeed. - Bruce Schneier

We are living in an era in which billions of people are grappling to promote communication, tolerance, and understanding over the more destructive forces of war, terrorism, and political chaos that have characterized the beginning of the 21st Century. - Aberjhani

National Anti Terrorism Day Messages

On the occasion of National Anti Terrorism Day 2021, let's remember to make par with countries, not war.

Terrorism is the biggest threat to our humanity. We must join hands to eliminate it from our planet.

Terrorism has no nationality or religion. Stop terrorism!

Bury the hatchet, rise from the ashes. Happy National Anti Terrorism Day 2021!

As India marks today as National Anti Terrorism Day, let's pledge together to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

With guns, you can kill terrorists, but with education you can kill terrorism.

