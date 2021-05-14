National Armed Forces Day In USA: History And Significance Of The Day

National Armed Forces Day in USA will be celebrated with great joy and excitement on May 15, 2021. The day is a special holiday to celebrate all the armed forces of the United States of America. Among several military holidays celebrated every year, National Armed Forces Day in USA holds great significance as it celebrates all five branches of the United States military. Ahead of the National Armed Forces Day 2021 here is a look at National Armed Forces Day history and significance of the day.

National Armed Forces Day history

National Armed Forces Day in the USA is celebrated on the third Saturday of May. The day falls near the ending of Armed Forces Week that begins on the second Saturday of May and ends on the third Sunday of May. The day was established on August 31, 1949, to replace the separate days of Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. The single celebration of National Armed Forces Day stemmed from the unification of the armed forces day under one agency, the department of defence.

The day was first celebrated on May 20, 1950, to honour five U.S. military branches – the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard. In 1962, president John F. Kennedy established Armed Forces Day as an official Holiday. Know about the National Armed Forces Day significance.

National Armed Forces Day significance

National Armed Forces Day in USA holds great significance as it pays tribute to all the military personnel serving for the country. The holidays unite the country to stand strong with the armed forces and celebrate their efforts and achievements. The first National Armed Forces Day was celebrated with the theme, ‘Teamed for Defense’. The day is celebrated to recognise and spread awareness about the sacrifices and efforts by all the armed forces of the United States.

Various people show support to the armed forces by calling or writing to them and thanking them for their work for the country. The major significance and reason to celebrate the day is a unified celebration of all branches of the United States military. People will wish each other a happy National Armed Forces Day 2021 by sharing quotes, wishes, and messages related to the military and forces.

Image: Pixabay