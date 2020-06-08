National Best Friend Day Note: Wish Your Bestie With These Perfect Messages

June 8 is marked as National Best Friend Day, a day to honour that one special person you call your “best friend”. It’s all about showering lots of love and affection towards that one person whose friendship matters the most to you. That one person you have in your mind when you hear the song, “You can count on me like 1 2 3”.

On National Best Friend Day 2020, if you are facing the lack of words when trying to express gratitude to your best friend, a long paragraph with nice words of appreciation is appropriate to use in any situation. Say “Thank you” to a friend and explain why you are happy to have a true friendship with him or her! Take a look at these few National Best Friend Day Paragraph 2020.

There will be times when we will no longer see each other as often as we used to; there will be moments of ups and downs in our journey on the path of friendship; there will be a time when the stormy weather of life will seem to break the bond between us and there will be a moment when we would want to call it quits. I want you to know that I will not give up on us, at least not without a fight, because you’re the best thing that ever happened to me in life and I won’t trade you for the finest pearl in the world. Come rain or the sunshine, you will always be my best friend forever. I love you, bestie.

Hello my sweetest friend, I want you to know that I’m blessed to have a great friend like you. Your friendship is invaluable to place a price tag on, and it’s more precious than the finest gold and silver in the entire universe. You’ve touched my heart in so many ways that I could never have thought of your care and love and I will always treasure our friendship with every breath in me. I love you, my beautiful friend.

Also Read| Australia: Video of 'best friends' Elsa and Hope leaves netizens overjoyed

One million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets, one reason: best friends. I hope that as we grow older we make even more memories, jokes, and shared secrets. I can already imagine us becoming old biddies who take our morning walks together as we gossip about what’s going on in our lives. Your friendship is for keeps, and I intend to keep it forever.

We’ve been together and we’ve been apart. There have been miles between us, and even hours in some cases, but we’ve always stayed friends. No matter what obstacles have been thrown in our path or how many other people have tried to tear our friendship in two, we’ve stood the test of time. Most people aren’t lucky enough to have such a strong friendship in their lifetimes, but I know how lucky I am to call you my best friend.

Also Read| Are Tom and Jerry best friends? The age-old question finally gets an answer

You’ve always been by my side since we were little kids. From youngsters with scraped knees to teenagers with broken hearts, we’ve always had each other’s backs. You’re the best friend anyone can ask for, and I just want to thank you for being with me through all this time. I love you best friend!

BFF Notes

Thank you for being my partner-in-crime, my drinking buddy, my road trippin’ companion, my telepathic pal, my gossip girl, my personal life coach, my dancing partner and so much more. Thank you for all the glorious memories, wrapped up in a bow of nostalgia, so beautiful it brings a tear to my eye. Thank you for the times when we laughed so hard a little bit of wee popped out, the times we danced like no one was watching, the times we talked until the cows came home, milked into a thousand saucers, and said ‘Screw this, I’m going to bed!.

Also Read|Dog filled with excitement after meeting its best friend after a month; Watch

We’re best friends because I can take you anywhere and you’ll adapt. Whether it’s the chicest party or some insufferable family gathering, you’ll deal with it like a champ. I don’t have to worry about leaving you alone or keeping you entertained. You go do your thing. I do mine.

Also Read| Two best friends take body positivity to another level in this stunning video; watch