National Best Friends Day 2021: Know The History And Significance Of This Day

National Best Friends Day is celebrated every year on June 8. The day is celebrated to honour the special best friend that everyone has. Even if you can't meet them every day, you know your closest friends have your back when you need them to. After immediate family, a person's closest friends are their social circle and virtual family. This year due to the pandemic, people may not be able to visit their best friends to wish them on National Best Friends Day. Instead, you can send wishes and photos to your best friends to let them know you're keeping them in your minds during these tough times. Read on to know the National Best Friends Day history and significance.

National Best Friends Day History

While the history of this day, in other countries is unknown, National Best Friends Day in the USA began in 1935. In the USA, the Congress gathered in 1935 and marked June 8 to be celebrated as National Best Friends Day every year. Over time, the National Best Friends Day spread across the globe in many countries. This festival is especially popular among the younger population, as they party and come together to celebrate the special day every year.

National Best Friends Day Significance

National Best Friend Day is celebrated to show one's appreciation of their best friends in one's life. While other friends are there for us in good times, best friends support each other through all walks of life. On this day, one can show how important their best friend is by doing something good for him or her, like baking them a cake or buying a thoughtful gift. Here are a few quotes you can send to your best friends on National Best Friends Day to express your emotions.

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you haven't learned anything.

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing. Happy National Best Friends Day.

Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.

Thank you for offering a shoulder to cry and then taking me out for food just to cheer me up. Happy National Best Friends Day.

Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit.

You make the good times better and the hard times easier. I can never thank you enough for your care and support. Happy National Best Friends Day.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK