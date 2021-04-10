National Cinnamon Crescent Day 2021: Simple Recipe To Make This Mouth-watering Roll

Every year, April 10 is celebrated as National Cinnamon Crescent Day. It is the time when everyone celebrates the food day by baking the delicious sugary delicacy at home. Each year, this pastry causes mouth-watering excitement in the month of April. Hence, on National Cinnamon Crescent Day 2021, here we have curated every detail about the sweet roll and how one can make it at home.

What is a Cinnamon Crescent?

The crescent dough is filled with sugar, cinnamon and butter and then rolled to be baked into golden brown deliciousness. A cinnamon crescent is similar to a croissant as the outside of the dish is a light flaky crust while the inside is kept buttery. Many people add icing to add an extra sweet touch to their cinnamon crescent. Here, we have listed down all the ingredients and step required to bake this item at home.

Ingredients required to make cinnamon crescent:

Crescent roll dough

1/4 cup softened butter

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

Simple steps to bake cinnamon crescent by Tablespoon Recipes:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375-degree F Step 2: Mix the ground cinnamon and sugar together and place the unrolled crescent dough on an ungreased cookie sheet Step 3: Spread butter on the cookie sheet and sprinkle it with an even layer of the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Step 4: Roll the dough and place it in the oven. Step 5: Bake the roll for 8-10 minutes until it turns golden brown. Step 6: Remove the rolls from the oven and serve while hot.

How do people celebrate National Cinnamon crescent day?

On this special occasion, people prepare a batch of cinnamon crescent rolls at home for breakfast and snack. They also tend to make it enough to share the sweet item with close friends and relatives as well. On social media, people use the hashtag ‘National Cinnamon Crescent Day’ to spread the word about this tasty food day. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are celebrating the National Cinnamon Crescent day 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic below:

