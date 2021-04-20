National Civil Service Day History, Significance & Why It Is Celebrated On April 21

Civil Service Day is celebrated annually on April 21 in India. Civil Services refers to the permanent executive branch of the Republic of India. The civil service system is the backbone of the administrative machinery of our country. Here are more details about the history, the significance, and other details about Civil Service Day celebrated in India.

National Civil Service Day history

National Civil Service Day is celebrated on April 21 every year because, on this day, Sardar Vallabhai Patel inaugurated the All India Services in 1947. He was the Home Minister of India. In his inauguration speech, he referred to Civil Servants as the “Steel frame of India”.

On April 21, 2006, National Civil Service Day was celebrated for the first time in India. Since then, the tradition to celebrate National Civil Services Day has been followed.

Civil Service is the service that is responsible for the public administration of the government in India. Civil Service in India today is mainly based on the pattern of the former Indian Civil Service of British India. Even though Warren Hastings laid the foundation of civil service, it was Charles Cornwallis who reformed, modernised, and rationalised it. Therefore, Charles Cornwallis is known as the Father of Civil Service in India.

National Civil Service Day significance: Why is National Civil Service Day celebrated?

National Civil Services Day is observed by all Civil Services and on this day, they rededicate and recommit themselves to the cause of people. This day gives civil servants the opportunity for introspection and thinking about future strategies to deal with tasks being posed by the changing times.

How is National Civil Services Day celebrated?

National Civil Services Day is celebrated by all branches of Civil Services in India. On this day, the Prime Minister of India honours all the officers of Central and State governments. The ‘Prime Minister Award for Excellence in Public Administration’ is given in three categories. When an award is presented to an individual, it includes a medal, scroll, and a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000. An award presented to a group, the total award money is Rs 5,00,000. If an organisation is being presented an award then the cash amount is limited to Rs 5,00,000.

National Civil Service day quotes

Happy National Civil Service Day 2021! - Image credits: Naveed Ahmed Unsplash