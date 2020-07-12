National Delaware Day History, Significance That Makes It Iconic And Important

July 13 is recognised as the National Delaware Day, the first state in America to declare independence from the British. Delaware is rich in history and its land once belonged to New York and later Pennsylvania. However, the spirit of this independent country in the coastal countryside is legendary. Read about the significance and history of this day and why it is considered so important.

National Delaware Day: History, significance, and celebration

The Delaware River and Bay derived its name from the Governor of Virginia, Thomas West, from the 12th Baron Del La War. The name was later carried over to land as well. Delaware became official in the year 1776 when the 13 colonies declared independence from the British government. Delaware then adopted its first territorial state constitution.

Source: Skeeze/Pixabay

Delaware proudly declared itself as the First State status, and with it came many other firsts. Delaware also has one of the oldest churches in America. It was earlier known as the Old Swedes Church and today it is known as the Holy Trinity Church. The settlers who settled in Delaware also built the first log cabins on American soil. The Revolutionary War was the only war that took place on Delaware soil and the American flag also flew for the first time back then.

Back in 1840, Shipbuilding became the first big business in Delaware. The first iron shipbuilding yard was found in Delaware by Samuel Harlan of Betts, Pussey, and Harlan who were machinery makers. It was also the first iron shipbuilding yard in the United States. The first-ever railcar in the United States was also found in Delaware. Delaware is also known to manufacture the best peaches. It is also known as the manufacturing hub for chemicals.

How to celebrate National Delaware Day?

Source: Ikobel/Pixabay

You could read up about the history and the people of Delaware state on the occasion of national Delaware Day. If you have ancestors or have a story related to the iconic state, share about it on social media with the #NationalDelawareDay. Delaware is famous for some iconic dishes like Capriotti’s Bobbie, Thrashers French Fries, Blue Crabs, Slippery Dumplings, Peaches, Apple Butter and Lemon Butter, Cream Chipped Beef and Apple Cider Donuts. You could cook whip up some of the delicious dishes and enjoy them on National Delaware Day.

