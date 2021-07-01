National Doctors Day 2021 Quotes, Images, Wishes To Share With Friends And Family

July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to acknowledge, celebrate and commemorate the ‘healthcare warriors’ nationwide. The day marks the birth of an acclaimed physician and former West Bengal chief minister Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. On this day, people show their appreciation for the healthcare staff and medics who, especially during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, have been dedicated to saving lives every day, and spreading hope and positivity with their resilience, saving ailing patients in the communities. Here are some of the quotes, wishes and images that can be shared among friends for recognizing and honouring the doctors in the line of duty.

Not all heroes wear capes. In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the real heroes wear scrubs. Thank you to all the doctors and healthcare workers for their dauntless fight against the coronavirus. Happy Doctors Day!

“Dr” is not just a prefix, It’s a superpower, Happy Doctors Day.

The presence of the doctor is the beginning of the cure, Happy Doctors Day.

Doctor: Your devotion and care bring healing, comfort, and hope. Wishing all doctors a very happy Doctors Day.

When there are tears, you are a shoulder, When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope. Happy Doctor’s Day 2021.

God cannot be everywhere so He sent the Doctors with excellence and selflessness, Thank you for saving lives, Happy Doctors day!

It wasn’t the medicines, but your reassuring words gave me the strength to pull through my illness. Thanks, doc.

"Wear the white coat with dignity and pride, it is an honour and privilege to get to serve the public as a physician.” ― Bill H. Warren

I wish that your days turn to be as healthy and wonderful as you do for your patients, thank you for everything that you do. Happy Doctors Day.

The nightmare of illness slowly becomes a dream of recovery, all thanks to wonderful doctors who change destiny. Thanks, docs.

Thank you for being much more than just a doctor. You have been a doctor, a counsellor, and a guide and we owe you so much in life. Happy Doctor’s Day.

When we are in tears, we need a shoulder. When we are in pain, we need medicines. But when we are in a tragedy, we need you as the "hope". Thanks for saving lives. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Truly only a doctor gives up his life, in order to save yours, Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to all the warriors!

