National Doctor's Day: Know The Date, History, Significance And Wishes

Every year on July 1, India commemorates the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a famous physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. This day honours all physicians who have selflessly helped us in our time of need and worked diligently to ensure the health of their patients. Doctor's Day is observed not just in India, but also in other nations on different dates. It is observed on March 30 in the United States, on December 3 in Cuba, and on August 23 in Iran. Doctor's Day was first honoured in the US state of Georgia in March 1933.

National Doctor's Day significance

This day was commemorated by sending cards to doctors and laying flowers on the graves of deceased doctors. Dr. BC Roy was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by Covid-19."

In 1991, the Indian government created Doctors' Day to honour BC Roy's efforts. He was instrumental in the formation of the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association. This day is commemorated to honour the contributions of doctors to the nation's growth.

National Doctor's Day history

Throughout the pandemic, several heroes in white lab coats appeared to save us from the terrible illness. As a result, National Doctor's Day is observed to recognise and honour doctors for their services to humanity. On July 1, a special day is observed. National Doctor's Day was created for the first time in 1991, and it has been observed yearly since then.

National Doctor's Day wishes

