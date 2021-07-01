National Doctor's Day quotes 2021: Here Are Quotes And Wishes To Send To Doctors

Every year on July 1, India honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a well-known physician and West Bengal's second Chief Minister on his birth and death anniversary. The day is also celebrated as National Doctor's Day in India. This day honours all doctors who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and worked tirelessly to safeguard their patient's health. Read on to know National Doctor's day quotes and National Doctor's day wishes.

National Doctor's Day wishes

Dear Doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a saviour to me. Thanking you on this wonderful occasion. - Happy Doctor’s Day 2021!

When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope. - Happy National Doctor’s Day!

Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff members… Keep motivating us and helping us grow!

On this occasion of Doctor’s Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. - Happy Doctor’s Day to you!

It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Wish you a very Happy Doctor’s Day!

You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

You are the best doctor I know. Thank you! Happy Doctor’s Day.

Good wishes for an amazing day. Hope all your troubles go away just like you made mine go away. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

National Doctor's Day quotes

Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients. – Carl Jung

Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life! – Emily Dickinson

Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself. – Martin H. Fischer

A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2020.

Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day.

