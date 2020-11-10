National Education Day 2020 History, Significance And How The Day Is Celebrated

In India, the National Education Day 2020 will be celebrated on November 11, 2020. The day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He served as the first minister of education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. He was the education minister from 1947 to 1958. National Education Day 2020 aims at making people aware of the importance of education and literacy. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the National Education Day history, significance and how the day will be celebrated. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know about it.

National Education Day history

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad or Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 11, 1888. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a true reformer and freedom fighter. He was a renowned scholar and was committed to building the nation by imbibing the importance of education. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is considered as the driving force behind the IIT’s and several key institutes of India. The Ministry of Human Resource Development decided in 2008 that the day November 11 will be celebrated as National Education Day every year. The biggest contribution by him to the country has been the gift of education.

National Education Day significance

Education is one of the fundamental human rights that is given to all citizens by the constitution of India. Without knowledge and education, society cannot progress and in turn, it hampers the overall progress of the nation. National Education Day is very important and has great significance for two reasons. First being Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary and the other is for placing the importance of improvement of the national education system in the country.

Happy National Education Day celebration

Every educational institute in India remembers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and his contributions as India’s first education minister. Various programmes and campaigns are organized to spread awareness about the importance of education and making every person literate. Rallies and campaigns are also held to spread the importance of education. Several people also share Happy National Education Day 2020 quotes and messages with their loved ones to celebrate the day.

Image Credits: Canva