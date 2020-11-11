National Education Day 2020: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

National Education Day 2020 will be celebrated on November 11, 2020, in India. The day is celebrated every year on the same day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He served as the first minister of education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. He was the education minister of India from 1947 to 1958. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a true reformer and freedom fighter.

He was a renowned scholar and was committed to building the nation through education. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is considered as the driving force behind the IIT’s and several key institutes of India. National Education Day 2020 aims at making people aware of the importance of education and literacy. A lot of people will wish each a happy National Education Day 2020 by sharing National Education Day quotes and wishes. Here is a look at some of the best National Education Day quotes and wishes to share.

National Education Day quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

''Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.'' - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

''Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.'' - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

''Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.'' - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

''To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.'' - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

''Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.'' - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” - Chinese proverb

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” - Gandhi

“Literacy is the fertilizer needed for development and democracy to take root and grow.” - David Archer

“Education, a debt due from the present to future generations.” - George Peabody

“Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.” - Malcolm Forbes

National Education Day wishes

Education is the most important thing in an individual’s life as it has the potential to change his future. Warm wishes on National Education Day.

The occasion of National Education Day reminds us all that we must never ever let a child stay deprived of education. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day to all.

The most beautiful and thoughtful present we can give a child is his education. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day

When you educate a child, you change not just his present but all his life for good. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day to all.

On this occasion that celebrates the importance of education, let us always make our contribution towards educating a child. Happy National Education Day.

When each one is going to teach one then we will have every child an educated child. Best National Education Day wishes to you.

The power of education must never be underestimated. The goodness of education must never be ignored. A very Happy National Education Day 2020.

Image Credits: Unsplash