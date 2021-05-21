National Endangered Species Day 2021 Date, Theme, Significance And History

National Endangered Species day is celebrated every year on the third Friday of the month of May. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of the welfare of the animals in relation to the environment. Here is more information about the National Endangered Species Day date, theme, significance and history.

National Endangered Species Day 2021 date

May 21st, 2021

National Endangered Species Day 2021 theme

Wildlife Without Borders is the topic for National Endangered Species Day 2021. "Sustaining All Life on Earth" was the theme for 2020. The theme for 2019 was "Life Below Water: Implications for People and the Environment."

National Endangered Species Day History

In 2006, the first International Endangered Species Day was commemorated. The welfare of animals in relation to the environment was the greatest challenge for humanity in the 1960s and 1970s.

National Endangered Species Day significance

The animal habitat is being significantly disrupted as a result of the harsh effects of global warming, climate change. The suffering of species on the edge of extinction is recognized on National Endangered Species Day, which aims to safeguard their survival.

The activities of the National Endangered Species Day have always been targeted at educating about the means of conservation, ecosystem restoration, and comprehending biodiversity, emphasizing the necessity of protection of the planet's flora and wildlife.

The goal is to raise awareness in every part of the globe so that endangered species can be saved from extinction. The celebration of National Endangered Species Day is a good opportunity to be mindful of Earth's enormous, diverse flora and animals.

Because wildlife and extinction-threatened species are such a crucial element of the food chain and human existence, it is critical to acquire and increase our understanding of them.

Various wildlife communities, animal, nature enthusiasts, and conservationists exchange their research, discuss about environmental issues, and take actions to rescue endangered species, improve the general quality of wildlife, and maintain the ecological balance through well-coordinated awareness programmes and events. Extinction has an unavoidable impact on the ecological balance.

National Endangered Species Day aims to remind us of our duties in helping to mitigate the threats that flora and fauna are facing.

How to celebrate National Endangered Species day?

A list of activities you can do to help endangered species is provided below.

Become knowledgeable about endangered species in your area: Make yourself and others aware of how intriguing and essential they are first.

Notify the authorities if threatened or endangered species are being harassed.

Don't buy anything created from endangered species.

Minimize the amount of water you use in your home and yard.

Organize a "clean up" campaign or participate in one. Recycle and buy things that are environmentally friendly. Keep your surroundings clean and do not litter or throw waste in public places.

List of some of the endangered species in India

Asiatic Lion

Bengal Tiger

Snow Leopard

One- horned rhinoceros

Nilgiri Tahr

Blackbuck

Kashmiri Red Stag

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK