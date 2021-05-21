National Endangered Species Day 2021 Date, Theme, Significance And History

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
National Endangered Species day is celebrated every year on the third Friday of the month of May. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of the welfare of the animals in relation to the environment. Here is more information about the National Endangered Species Day date, theme, significance and history.
Wildlife Without Borders is the topic for National Endangered Species Day 2021. "Sustaining All Life on Earth" was the theme for 2020. The theme for 2019 was "Life Below Water: Implications for People and the Environment."
In 2006, the first International Endangered Species Day was commemorated. The welfare of animals in relation to the environment was the greatest challenge for humanity in the 1960s and 1970s.
The animal habitat is being significantly disrupted as a result of the harsh effects of global warming, climate change. The suffering of species on the edge of extinction is recognized on National Endangered Species Day, which aims to safeguard their survival.
The activities of the National Endangered Species Day have always been targeted at educating about the means of conservation, ecosystem restoration, and comprehending biodiversity, emphasizing the necessity of protection of the planet's flora and wildlife.
The goal is to raise awareness in every part of the globe so that endangered species can be saved from extinction. The celebration of National Endangered Species Day is a good opportunity to be mindful of Earth's enormous, diverse flora and animals.
Because wildlife and extinction-threatened species are such a crucial element of the food chain and human existence, it is critical to acquire and increase our understanding of them.
Various wildlife communities, animal, nature enthusiasts, and conservationists exchange their research, discuss about environmental issues, and take actions to rescue endangered species, improve the general quality of wildlife, and maintain the ecological balance through well-coordinated awareness programmes and events. Extinction has an unavoidable impact on the ecological balance.
National Endangered Species Day aims to remind us of our duties in helping to mitigate the threats that flora and fauna are facing.