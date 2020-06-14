USA National Flag Day 2020: Significance, Celebration, And More

In the United States, National Flag Day is celebrated on June 14, every year. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States that took place on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The United States Army also celebrates the U.S. Army birthday on this date. The American continental army, after reaching a consensus position in the Committee of the Whole on June 14, 1775. Here are the significance and celebration of the National Flag Day. Read ahead-

National Flag Day- Significance and Celebration

The United States national flag consists of 50 white stars (since July 4, 1960) on a blue colour canton with a field of 13 alternating stripes, 7 red and 6 white. The 50 stars stand for the 50 states of the United States union, and the 13 stripes stand for the original 13 states. The American flag’s width-to-length ratio is 10 to 19.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day. On August 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. National Flag Day is not an official federal holiday. Title 36 of the United States Code, Subtitle I, Part A, CHAPTER 1, § 110 is the official statute on the National Flag Day. However, it is at the president's discretion to officially proclaim the observance. On June 14, 1937, Pennsylvania became the first state in the United States to celebrate the National Flag Day as a state holiday, beginning in the town of Rennerdale. New York Statutes designate the second Sunday in June as Flag Day, a state holiday.

In the United States, National Flag Day is not an official national holiday, but this does not stop people across the country from celebrating the occasion. Many cities and towns normally hold an annual National Flag Day parade, the largest of which is staged in Troy, New York, attracting some 50,000 spectators. However, given the global pandemic situation the world is fighting currently, these celebrations are unlikely to take place in 2020. The week of 14 June is designated as National Flag Week, during which American citizens are encouraged to fly the flag at their homes, and all government buildings are expected to display the stars and stripes.

