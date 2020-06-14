In the United States, people celebrate National Flag Day on June 14 every year. This year it will come on Sunday. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about National Flag Day’s significance and other things. Read on to know more about National Flag Day 2020:

Why is the US flag worn backwards on Army uniforms?

The place of honour for the American flag is always to the right of other organisational flags including USMC or Navy flags. So, when carried with an organization flag like in the March of the Colours, the United States flag has to be carried to the right of the line of march. However, people sometimes wonder the idea behind the backward American flag on Army uniforms. The reason for the same is to make it look like the flag is flying in the breeze as the person wearing it moves forward.

During the Civil War, mounted cavalry and infantry units would designate as the standard-bearer, who would carry the flag into battle. As the standard-bearer proceeded, his forward momentum caused the flag to stream back. Moreover, canton, which is closest to the pole mount the stars and stripes. So, that section of the flag stayed to the right, while the stripes flew to the left. So, the Army wears the flag on the right shoulder and wearing it backwards gives the effect of the flag flying with the breeze. In 2003, the Army Regulation updated the uniform and addressed the proper and lawful placement of the United States flag patch on the Army uniform. It stated that the stars are to face forward.

US National Flag Day significance

National Flag Day honours and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, which took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation. It passed a resolution stating that,” the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation”. More than a hundred years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary by official establishing June 14 as National Flag Day.

Also read: International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 - Meaning, Significance, Celebration, And More

Also read: International Axe Throwing Day 2020- Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

US National Flag Day celebration

National flag Day is not considered as an official national holiday in the United States. However, this does not stop people across the country from celebrating and organising events on the occasion. Various towns and cities would hold annual Flag Day parade, among which the largest happens in Toy, New York. It attracts over 50,000 spectators. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the chances of these celebrations are nil in 2020.

Also read: What Is World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Theme? Know History & Significance

Also read: World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Observance

