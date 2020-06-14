National Flag Day In US: Quotes To Share With Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

National Flag Day 2020, in the United States, is celebrated on June 14. The Flag Resolution was passed on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. The resolution stated: "Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation". From statements by Theodore Roosevelt to thoughts by President Barack Obama, here are some quotes for National Flag Day you can share with your loved ones.

National Flag Day quotes

Standing as I do, with my hand upon this staff, and under the folds of the American flag, I ask you to stand by me so long as I stand by it. - Abraham Lincoln Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it. - Mark Twain I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That's what I see. That's the America I know! - Barack Obama The things that the flag stands for were created by the experiences of a great people. Everything that it stands for was written by their lives. The flag is the embodiment, not of sentiment, but of history. — Woodrow Wilson We take the star from Heaven, the red from our mother country, separating it by white stripes, thus showing that we have separated from her, and the white stripes shall go down to posterity representing liberty. - George Washington A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation's flag, sees not the flag only, but the nation itself; and whatever may be its symbols, its insignia, he reads chiefly in the flag the government, the principles, the truths, the history which belongs to the nation that sets it forth. — Henry Ward Beecher White-collar conservatives flashing down the street, pointing that plastic finger at me, they all assume my kind will drop and die, but I'm gonna wave my freak flag high. - Jimi Hendrix Our flag honours those who have fought to protect it and is a reminder of the sacrifice of our nation's founders and heroes. As the ultimate icon of America's storied history, the Stars and Stripes represent the very best of this nation. - Joe Barton I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. — John Thune This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in. — Theodore Roosevelt We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on earth, peace, security, liberty, our family, our friends, our home... But when we look at our flag and behold it emblazoned with all our rights we must remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory that we associate with it is the result of duty done. — Calvin Coolidge Our flag is not just one of many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity. - Adrian Cronauer In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it. — Barack Obama The flag of the United States has not been created by rhetorical sentences in declarations of independence and in bills of rights. It has been created by the experience of a great people, and nothing is written upon it that has not been written by their life. It is the embodiment, not of a sentiment, but of a history. - Woodrow Wilson This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave. — Elmer Davis Ev'ry heart beats true 'neath the Red, White and Blue. - George M. Cohan The American flag is the most recognized symbol of freedom and democracy in the world. - Virginia Foxx The red and white and starry blue Is freedom's shield and hope. - John Philip Sousa Our flag means all that our fathers meant in the Revolutionary War. It means all that the Declaration of Independence meant. It means justice. It means liberty. It means happiness.... Every color means liberty. Every thread means liberty. Every star and stripe means liberty. - Henry Ward Beecher The American flag represents all of us and all the values we hold sacred. - Adrian Cronauer When I think of the flag.... I see alternate strips of parchment upon which are written the rights of liberty and justice, and stripes of blood to vindicate those rights, and then, in the corner, a prediction of the blue serene into which every nation may swim which stands for these great things. - Woodrow Wilson You are the makers of the flag and it is well that you glory in the making. - Franklin Knight Lane My stars and my stripes are your dream and your labors. - Franklin Knight Lane The American flag, Old Glory, standing tall and flying free over American soil for 228 years is the symbol of our beloved country. It is recognized from near and afar, and many lives have been lost defending it. - Jeff Miller

