National Girl Child Day 2025: Know History, Significance, Schemes And Legal Rights For Girl Child In India

The National Girl Child Day 2025 is observed every year on the 24th of January and this year it falls on Friday, i.e. today. The Ministry of Women and Child Development is observing the momentous occasion in 2025 under the theme “Empowering Girls for a Bright Future”.

Why do we observe National Girl Child Day on January 24?

(Why do we observe National Girl Child Day on January 24? Image: Pexels)

National Girl Child Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The day is observed to highlight the importance of the rights, education, and welfare of a girl child in India with the help of schemes and policies especially designed thinking of girl child.

The ministry in a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states, “The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.”

Schemes: Key initiatives for girl child in India

In addition to emphasizing the importance of the welfare of the girl child on this momentous day, the government has also implemented various initiatives aimed at girl child development in the country. Some of these initiatives include:

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP)

UDAAN

Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG)

National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education (NSIGSE)

Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene (SMHS)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS)

POSHAN Abhiyaan

These initiatives are designed to support and empower girls, ensuring their holistic development and well-being.

Legal rights for girl child In India

(What is the importance of National Girl Child Day? Image: Pexels)

Beyond all the key initiatives the government has implemented to uplift and prioritize the girl child in India, several legal measures are in place to protect their rights. These include: