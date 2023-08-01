National Girlfriends Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes To Share With The One

National Girlfriends Day is celebrated on August 1 each year. The day is celebrated to honour women who bring joy and happiness. Though women should be celebrated every day, Girlfriends Day is a special occasion.

3 things you need to know

National Girlfriends Day is celebrated every year on August 1.

Though the origin of it is unknown, it is celebrated pompously annually.

The celebration is not restricted to romantic relationships and extends to friends who always stand in support of one another.

How to celebrate National Girlfriends Day 2023?

The day is just another occasion to make the women in one's life feel special. While there is no specific tradition or custom on how to commemorate the day, you can spend time with your girlfriend, buy her thoughtful gifts and pamper her in unique ways. The annual celebration helps in strengthening relationships and valuing the bond.

(One can give his girlfriend surprise gifts on the day | Image: Shutterstock)

The emergence of the day can be unofficially traced back to social media which birthed the day for people to make conscious efforts in making their romantic partners feel acknowledged. Though the day is usually celebrated by romantic partners, it is not restricted to them. One can commemorate the day with good friends also.

National Girlfriends Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings and Quotes to send to your girlfriends

There are so many people in the world, but the fact that you chose to love me makes me feel so blessed. I love you so much. Happy Girlfriends Day.

Babe, you are the star of my life, the sunlight of my cloudy days. I cannot imagine my life without you anymore. Happy Girlfriend Day!

Your sweet smile, your sparkling eyes and your ravishing looks, everything about you mesmerises me. I just can't help falling in love with you over and over again babe. Happy Girlfriend Day!

If we have another life after this one, I want you to be the love of my life in that one as well because I don't think I could live without you. Happy Girlfriend Day.

Happy Girlfriend Day to the love of my life. Thank you for filling my life with happiness, joy and selfless love.

You are my precious treasure, and I wish to cherish you always and forever. Happy Girlfriend Day, love.

I wish to make every year, every month, every day, every hour, every minute, every second of your life full of unending joys. Happy Girlfriend Day to the best person in my life.