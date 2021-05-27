National Hamburger Day Deals 2021 At Popular Food Joints In The USA; Take A Look

Burgers are a staple food of the American diet. Every year on May 28, National Hamburger Day is observed. On National Hamburger Day, eateries and delis offer a substantial discount on the popular culinary item. On this day, whether you order food from the street or go to a restaurant, a tasty burger is a requirement. Here are some of the eateries in the United States that are celebrating National Hamburger Day deals 2021.
National Hamburger Day deals 2021
Del Taco
- With the chain's app, you can receive a buy-one-get-one-free Double Del Cheeseburger on Friday as part of national burger day deals 2021.
Friendly’s
- If you're a member of the BFF club, you can get a free medium sundae with a burger purchase as part of hamburger deals 2021. You can join by downloading the app or visiting Friendlysrestaurants.com.
McDonald’s
- On the McDonald's app, you may find offers. Also, on Fridays through June 27, enjoy a free medium fry with a minimum $1 purchase when utilising an app promo on mobile orders.
Burger King
- On the Burger King app, you may find deals and savings. The chain is offering a buy one, get one free promotion on the Whopper, Impossible Whopper, and other menu items for a limited time.
Papa John’s
- On the occasion of happy national hamburger day 2021, with the coupon code PARMCRUSTED, you can save 25% on orders of the new Parmesan Crusted Papadia through June 1.
Red Robin
- Until May 31, existing members of the chain's loyalty club may receive 50% off Gourmet Burgers when they buy one and receive one free. Get a free burger during your birthday month and other benefits by joining the "Royalty" club. Redrobin.com/royalty is where you may sign up.
WaBa Grill
- With its "Half-Ocado campaign" in May, the business is giving away free avocados. Every meal purchase qualifies for a free "Half-Ocado," which is described as "a real half of an avocado" by the brand.
Smashburger
- On Friday, get $5 Double Classics at participating locations.
Sonic Drive-In
- When you buy online or through the Sonic app, you can get a Twisted Texan Cheeseburger or a Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger for half price for a limited time. Each customer gets one.
Wayback Burgers
- With the chain's app, you can get a $3 Signature Burger on Friday.
Wendy’s
- With a purchase and a mobile deal on Wendy's app, you can get a free Dave's Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger on Friday. Other continuing promotions on Wendy's app include a discount on premium burgers.
Wing Zone
- On Friday, the chain is running a lunch special. For $9, you can get a burger, wedge fries, and a 20-ounce drink.
White Castle
- Sign up for the White Castle app's free Craver Nation loyalty club and get a free Combo Meal. Show proof of COVID-19 vaccination till May 31 to receive a free dessert-on-a-stick of your choosing.
IMAGE: MIHA REKAR UNSPLASH