National Hamburger Day Deals 2021 At Popular Food Joints In The USA; Take A Look

Burgers are a staple food of the American diet. Every year on May 28, National Hamburger Day is observed. On National Hamburger Day, eateries and delis offer a substantial discount on the popular culinary item. On this day, whether you order food from the street or go to a restaurant, a tasty burger is a requirement. Here are some of the eateries in the United States that are celebrating National Hamburger Day deals 2021.

National Hamburger Day deals 2021

Del Taco

With the chain's app, you can receive a buy-one-get-one-free Double Del Cheeseburger on Friday as part of national burger day deals 2021.

Friendly’s

If you're a member of the BFF club, you can get a free medium sundae with a burger purchase as part of hamburger deals 2021. You can join by downloading the app or visiting Friendlysrestaurants.com.

McDonald’s

On the McDonald's app, you may find offers. Also, on Fridays through June 27, enjoy a free medium fry with a minimum $1 purchase when utilising an app promo on mobile orders.

Burger King

On the Burger King app, you may find deals and savings. The chain is offering a buy one, get one free promotion on the Whopper, Impossible Whopper, and other menu items for a limited time.

Papa John’s

On the occasion of happy national hamburger day 2021, with the coupon code PARMCRUSTED, you can save 25% on orders of the new Parmesan Crusted Papadia through June 1.

Red Robin

Until May 31, existing members of the chain's loyalty club may receive 50% off Gourmet Burgers when they buy one and receive one free. Get a free burger during your birthday month and other benefits by joining the "Royalty" club. Redrobin.com/royalty is where you may sign up.

WaBa Grill

With its "Half-Ocado campaign" in May, the business is giving away free avocados. Every meal purchase qualifies for a free "Half-Ocado," which is described as "a real half of an avocado" by the brand.

Smashburger

On Friday, get $5 Double Classics at participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In

When you buy online or through the Sonic app, you can get a Twisted Texan Cheeseburger or a Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger for half price for a limited time. Each customer gets one.

Wayback Burgers

With the chain's app, you can get a $3 Signature Burger on Friday.

Wendy’s

With a purchase and a mobile deal on Wendy's app, you can get a free Dave's Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger on Friday. Other continuing promotions on Wendy's app include a discount on premium burgers.

Wing Zone

On Friday, the chain is running a lunch special. For $9, you can get a burger, wedge fries, and a 20-ounce drink.

White Castle

Sign up for the White Castle app's free Craver Nation loyalty club and get a free Combo Meal. Show proof of COVID-19 vaccination till May 31 to receive a free dessert-on-a-stick of your choosing.

