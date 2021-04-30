National Honesty Day History & Significance: How To Celebrate This Eventful Day Today?

National Honesty Day is observed on April 30 every year in the United States, during which citizens are encouraged to conduct honesty and truthfulness. Today, with the advent of digital communications, information is accessible through many streams. But how far is all that we hear the truth? National Honesty Day significance stands true now more than ever when the world needs more motivation to walk the path of morals. Let's learn about National Honesty Day history and significance, and how to participate in it.

National Honesty Day History

According to Days of the Year, former press secretary M. Hirsh Goldberg of Maryland was the one responsible for introducing this holiday back in the 1990s. He stumbled upon this idea while writing the first draft of his book The Book of Lies: Fibs, Tales, Schemes, Scams, Fakes, and Frauds That Have Changed The Course of History and Affect Our Daily Lives. The concept behind this day is simple, which is to observe truthfulness, ask each other radically honest questions and expect no less than veracity.

Since the first day of April month celebrates pranks and falsehood without a bat of an eye, it is of extreme significance that a day of honesty should be celebrated as well. On this day, campaigners are encouraged to stay away from political lies, companies are meant to be honest with their communication and media is expected to be the carrier of truth as it rightfully should. This day also serves to increase awareness of some of the most deceitful white lies to have gone down in history such as the 1972 Richard Nixon Watergate Scandal, France’s Dreyfus Affair, and Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme.

National Honesty Day Significance: How to celebrate it?

While the celebrations of National Honest Day are simple on the surface, its process is far deeper than what meets the eye. First and foremost, for being honest with others, one must first observe honesty within themselves. It is natural to falter into the black hole of denial from time to time, which is why it is of extreme significance to wash away every speck of lies within ourselves to handle honest communication with others. On this day, people are encouraged to ask each other direct questions about what they were previously afraid to ask in view of "maintaining relationships." Concurrently, people are expected to remain open about any honest criticisms coming their way and lift every burden off their shoulders.

Image Source: Shutterstock