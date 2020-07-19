National Ice Cream Day History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate This Day

The National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday of every July. Every year, in honour of this day, restaurants offers different ice-cream flavours on the menu. Read further to know about The National Ice Cream Day’s history, significance, and other details about this day.

Also read | Want 'Chyawanprash' flavoured Ice-cream? Tahira Kashyap reacts

National Ice cream Day History

According to reports, thousands of years ago, people in the Persian Empire used to place some snow in a bowl. Some concentrated grape-juice was poured over it to add to its taste. They also used to consume this dish when the weather was hot. The people from the Persian Empire would savour this sweet treat by using the trick of placing the snow in underground chambers known as Yakchal where the temperatures kept the snow from melting. The Persians also trekked to the mountain tops of their summer capital to gather snowfall.

However, later the frozen treats and beverages, cooking ideas that folks got were from the Naples, Italy as the birthplace of the first ice cream. They give credit to Antonio Latini, who was born in 1642. Latini created a milk-based sorbet. Also, in the United States, the Quaker colonists are often credited for conveying their ice recipes to the masses. And then they opened the first ice cream shop, including shops in New York and other cities during the colonial era. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in the month of July every year.

Also read | From Bhumi Pednekar to Mouni Roy; these B'town actors love to binge on ice-cream

U.S. Ice Cream Facts

Ben Franklin, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson enjoyed ice cream.

1813 -First Lady Dolley Madison served ice cream at the Inaugural Ball.

1832 – African American confectioner, Augustus Jackson, created multiple ice cream recipes as well as a superior technique to manufacture ice cream.

1843 – Philadelphian, Nancy Johnson, received the first U.S. patent for a small-scale hand-cranked ice cream freezer.

1920 – Harry Burt puts the first ice cream trucks on the streets.

Also read | Samosa meets Oreo ice cream: Netizens say 'don't judge a samosa by its cover'

How to celebrate #NationalIceCreamDay

You can surely enjoy the National Ice Cream Day 2020 by sharing some unique flavours or your favourite flavoured ice-creams with your family and friends.

Experiment with different flavours or go to your favourite ice cream shops and hang out places on this National Ice Cream Day 2020.

Do not forget to post on social media your picture with your favourite ice-cream using #NationalIceCreamDay.

Also read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has a fresh easy-to-cook take on mango ice-cream, See recipe